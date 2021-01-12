Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik on her voluntary exit: Will always quit a house of hatred and misunderstandings

Kavita Kaushik has reacted to her fan's questions about her voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 14 and if she has paid Rs 2 crore for leaving the show mid-way. Read on to know what the F.I.R star has said.

F.I.R. fame Kavita Kaushik made headlines post her voluntary and shocking exit from the Bigg Boss 14 house. For the unversed, the former Bigg Boss contestant, who entered the show as a wildcard entrant, shocked everyone as she walked out of the BB house after a clash with contestant Rubina Dilaik. During a task, Rubina and Kavita’s verbal spat turned ugly and both hurled insults at each other. After the heated exchange with Rubina, Kavita in a fit of anger walked out of the main door of the house.

Now, Kavita has opened up about her exit from the show and reacted to fan questions on Twitter. When one of her fans asked her that she should not have left the Bigg Boss house and if she wanted to she should have broken Rubina’s face. Kavita said she would anyway quit a house full of hatred and misunderstandings. Replying to it, she wrote, “Mai Nafrat aur misunderstanding ka ghar hamesha quit hi karungi chahe kitna bhi nuksaan ho, muh todna mushkil baat nahi hoti but cheezon ko waqt aur karma ke hawaale karna hi sahi raah hai.”(I will always quit the house full of hatred and misunderstandings no matter how much loss I suffer. It’s not difficult to break the face but it’s always right to leave things at the hand of time and Karma).

Further, another fan questioned whether Kavita’s exit was a masterstroke played by her to which she said, “God himself opened the gate for her.” She wrote, “Vo gate toh uss din swayam mahadev ne mere liye khulwa diya tha dost, baaki sab toh content for viewers to consume n assume hai i was desperate to get out and not stay in, everyone can't understand this.”

Take a look at the tweets below.

Mai Nafrat aur misunderstanding ka ghar hamesha quit hi karungi chahe kitna bhi nuksaan ho, muh todna mushkil baat nahi hoti but cheezon ko waqt aur karma ke hawaale karna hi sahi raah hai https://t.co/geJok0c4yo — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) January 12, 2021

Vo gate toh uss din swayam mahadev ne mere liye khulwa diya tha dost baaki sab toh content for viewers to consume n assume hai i was desperate to get out and not stay in , everyone can't understand this https://t.co/dlDyTzw8kN — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) January 12, 2021

Notably, one of the netizens also asked Kaushik if she paid Rs 2 crore for leaving the show halfway. To this, the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant said nothing but simply wrote, “Shhhhh.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Promo: An irate Aly Goni blasts at Rakhi Sawant for cursing his and Jasmin Bhasin's relationship

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kavita Kaushik Twitter

Share your comment ×