Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh or Shardul; Which wild card do you think will change the game? VOTE

Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh, and Shardul Pandit entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as wild card contestants yesterday. Who among the three do you think will be the game changer and prove Salman Khan's assurance of 'ab scene paltega' true?

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar witnessed a 'big surprise' yesterday (October 25, 2020). Host dropped a googly and introduced not one or two but three wild card contestants. Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh, and Shardul Pandit took the BB 14 stage. Salman welcomed the trio and got chatty with them about season 14, their perception, and journeys. He also played the BBQ game to test their knowledge about Bigg Boss season 14.

With three weeks of the show being over, the entry of the wild cards certainly came as surprise. After their introduction, Salman informed the BB 14 contestants about these wild cards entering the show to bring about a storm. However, before Kavita, Naina, and Shardul stepped into the BB 14 house, the inmates were given a task to choose which wild card will stay in the red zone. While Shardul and Naina received four votes, making it a tie, Kavita received one vote from Rubina. However, Salman turned tables as he made Kavita the new captain of BB 14.

So, Kavita entered the BB 14 house as a captain, while Naina and Shardul joined her. The inmates were quite happy to see the new freshers, and gave them a warm welcome. The happiest were Eijaz on seeing his friend Kavita and Pavitra for her pal Shardul. As soon as the trio entered the house, the 'competitive' spirit was seen.

Well, on the stage, the trio said that they're being a part of the show to 'change' the game, and add their own taka. So, we want to ask you this - Which wild card contestant do you think will be the 'game-changer' in BB 14? Kavita, Naina or Shardul, which wild card according to you will live up to Salman's promise of 'ab scene paltega?' Who among the trio do you think is the most entertaining? Take the poll and let us know in the comment section below.

