Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik REACTS to eviction post her one week stint: Know your truth, nothing else matters

Bigg Boss 14, which has been witnessing high voltage drama since the first day, took a new turn after the entry of three wild card contestants – Kavita Kaushik, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh. Ever since then, the popular reality show has been a roller coaster ride. However, Bigg Boss 14 saw a major turn as it witnessed double elimination lately. While Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Kavita Kaushik and Jasmin Bhasin were nominated for elimination, it was Nishant and Kavita who were evicted from the show.

To note, Kavita and Nishant were eliminated from on the basis of audience votes and votes from the housemates. The FIR actress has been facing a lot of criticism lately ever since she had made some personal remarks against Eijaz Khan on national television and claimed that she was never friends with him. And while Kavita was eliminated just after a week’s stint in BB house, the actress has now reacted to her eviction with a cryptic post which read as, “'Know your truth, nothing else matters' A big Thank you to humaare #truefans” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Kavita Kaushik’s tweet post her elimination:

‘Know your truth, nothing else matters’ A big Thank you to humaare #truefans pic.twitter.com/EFrEnzlN6h — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) November 2, 2020

Earlier, Nishant had also shared a cryptic message post his elimination and said, ““Iss hafte Bigg Boss ke ghar me jo mere sath hua, jo mujhe kaha gya, uske liye mera sirf ek jawab hai, ‘Chamak sabko nazar aati hai, par andhera wo koi nahi dekh pata’”. He even quizzed his fans if his eviction from the popular reality show was fair.

