Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik reveals it was Kamya Punjabi who motivated her to do the reality show

FIR fame Kavita Kaushik is the latest wild card contestant to enter Bigg Boss 14. Read on for further details.

Bigg Boss 14 finally premiered with a blast sometime back with returning as its host once again. However, this season is nothing short of surprises and multiple instances prove the same. Right from the Toofani Seniors entering the house and mentoring the contestants to taking the decision of evicting one of the first freshers, the audience has witnessed some unique surprises this time. With the exit of seniors , Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan came yet another surprise.

That comes in the form of two wild card contestants – Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh. For the unversed, the former has already become the new captain of the house! Prior to entering the show, the actress stated in during an interaction with a media portal that former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi motivated her to do the show. Kavita has further mentioned about the latter having a world record of performing a particular task in the reality show.

The FIR actress further stated how Kamya Punjabi told her about the good experiences that will make her miss the house once she comes out of the same. Kavita has also revealed that she was approached for Bigg Boss a few years ago but she refused to do it back then. Meanwhile, the actress seems to have already made a mark for herself in the house. She has also gotten into a tiff with Pavitra Punia and Shardul Pandit for not following the house rules as well as her orders as the captain.

Credits :Tellychakkar

