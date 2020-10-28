  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina Dilaik calls Kavita Kaushik's captaincy 'dictatorship' as the two lock horns

Captian Kavita Kaushik and Rubina Dilaik are going to get into a heated verbal spat over 'food' in the Bigg Boss 14 house today. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.
14280 reads Mumbai Updated: October 28, 2020 10:34 am
'Kitchen and food' fights have been common in the history of Bigg Boss 14. From eggs to parathas, food has often been used as a weapon to dispel anger or displeasure. The tantrums add to the dose of entertainment, making things more dramatic. In Bigg Boss season 14 also, we've seen some arguments happening over food. Now, another such spat will take place tonight, resulting in two famous Television beauties getting into loggerheads. 

We're talking about Kavita Kaushik and Rubina Dilaik. It will so happen that captain Kavita will ask Rubina to cut fruits for her, however, Rubina will refuse to do so. Rubina disobeying her demands will not go down well with Kavita. She will taunt Rubina that now she can use this against her in the future. While Rubina walks off, Kavita, says 'I don't want such troubled person to cut fruits for me.' Later, Rubina is seen discussing her spat with Kavita in front of Jasmin Bhasin and Shardul Pandit. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Live Updates: October 27 Episode Latest News and Update: Jasmin furious over Rahul's ugly actions

Rubina expresses her disappointment over Kavita's attitude and even calls out her leadership skills. She says, 'She has the captaincy to prove her leadership, not dictatorship.' Rubina further adds that if that is the case, then we should do all the work for her from bathing to brushing her teeth. 

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bigg boss lovers keep following guys@313.1sonu

A post shared by @ 313.1sonu on

Many have called Kavita a 'strict' captain. While some like her way of maintaining discipline in the house, others find her too overpowering. Well, we must say, Bigg Boss 14 house is a plateful of drama with bickering, yelling, and swearing going around. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi and Andy have THIS to say about Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin's heated altercation

Credits :Instagram

