  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik WALKS OUT of the show after 'ugly' fight with Rubina Dilaik; Twitterati REACT

In a shocking move, Kavita Kaushik walked out of the Bigg Boss 14 house last night after her 'nasty' war of words with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. While housemates were left shocked with Kavita's decision, here's how netizens have reacted to it.
16249 reads Mumbai
Kavita Kaushik walks out of Bigg Boss 14 Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik WALKS OUT of the show after 'ugly' fight with Rubina Dilaik; Twitterati REACT
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bigg Boss 14 has reached a stage where contestants are in a situation of - do or leave. Yes, it is the BB 14 finale week, and this happens to be the final chance for housemates to prove their mettle and make a place for them in the top four (4). While everybody is trying to give their best on the show, something unexpected happened in last night's episode, sending shockwaves across. 

Kavita Kaushik, who entered as a wild card contestant on BB 14, walked out of the house. Yes, you read that right! Kavita left the BB 14 house and the game mid-way as she walked out of the main door. The F.I.R. actress took the unanticipated decision after her ugly showdown with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. It so happened that yesterday, the first time in the history of the show, Bigg Boss showed the contestants footage that was to be aired on TV. Bigg Boss reprimanded them for disappointing the show's fans, and not using this golden opportunity to entertain others. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni have an 'emotional breakdown' as one of them will get EVICTED tonight

Post the reality check by Bigg Boss, Kavita, and Nikki Tamboli, pointed fingers at Rubina and Abhinav for making the show 'boring.' Rubina gave it back to Kavita and criticized her behaviour on the show, and lack of fighting spirit during tasks. Rubina's taunts did not go down well with Kavita, and she made personal attacks on Abhinav and Rubina. During the spat, Kavita asked Rubina, 'Do you know the truth about your husband?' To which Rubina asks her to reveal the 'truth' she always keeps talking about. Their fight escalated with Kavita asking Rubina to 'meet outside the show' leaving her more agitated. Their spat got all ugly as they called each other names. 

After the heated exchange with Rubina, Kavita in a fit of anger, walked out of the main door of BB 14 suddenly, leaving everyone in shock.  While some expected her to return, at the end of the episode, the door closed without her coming back. Kavita's sudden move to 'exit' Bigg Boss 14 has left social media users startled. While some are in support of Kavita's call, others are against her and calling her out for disrespecting the show. 

Take a look at Netizens reaction to Kavita walking out of BB 14 house: 

Meanwhile, it is yet to be seen if Kavita will return to Bigg Boss 14? Or will she be declared eliminated by the makers for flouting the rules? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan is set to enter house with Kashmera, Rakhi & others; Fans aka her 'aavam' are excited

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla RETALIATE against captain Kavita Kaushik leaving her annoyed
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina Dilaik & Aly Goni's EPIC reaction to Kavita Kaushik's 'Shuddh Hindi' is hilarious
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina Dilaik calls Kavita Kaushik's captaincy 'dictatorship' as the two lock horns
Bigg Bos 14: Devoleena, Sara, Shardul BACK Rubina, Abhinav; SLAM Kavita & Rahul for questioning their issues
Bigg Boss 14: Kavita & Nikki ACCUSE Rubina & Abhinav for 'faking' divorce story for show leaving duo enraged
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika REACTS to her revealing about marriage issues with Abhinav Shukla