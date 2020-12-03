Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik WALKS OUT of the show after 'ugly' fight with Rubina Dilaik; Twitterati REACT

In a shocking move, Kavita Kaushik walked out of the Bigg Boss 14 house last night after her 'nasty' war of words with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. While housemates were left shocked with Kavita's decision, here's how netizens have reacted to it.

Bigg Boss 14 has reached a stage where contestants are in a situation of - do or leave. Yes, it is the BB 14 finale week, and this happens to be the final chance for housemates to prove their mettle and make a place for them in the top four (4). While everybody is trying to give their best on the show, something unexpected happened in last night's episode, sending shockwaves across.

Kavita Kaushik, who entered as a wild card contestant on BB 14, walked out of the house. Yes, you read that right! Kavita left the BB 14 house and the game mid-way as she walked out of the main door. The F.I.R. actress took the unanticipated decision after her ugly showdown with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. It so happened that yesterday, the first time in the history of the show, Bigg Boss showed the contestants footage that was to be aired on TV. Bigg Boss reprimanded them for disappointing the show's fans, and not using this golden opportunity to entertain others.

Post the reality check by Bigg Boss, Kavita, and Nikki Tamboli, pointed fingers at Rubina and Abhinav for making the show 'boring.' Rubina gave it back to Kavita and criticized her behaviour on the show, and lack of fighting spirit during tasks. Rubina's taunts did not go down well with Kavita, and she made personal attacks on Abhinav and Rubina. During the spat, Kavita asked Rubina, 'Do you know the truth about your husband?' To which Rubina asks her to reveal the 'truth' she always keeps talking about. Their fight escalated with Kavita asking Rubina to 'meet outside the show' leaving her more agitated. Their spat got all ugly as they called each other names.

After the heated exchange with Rubina, Kavita in a fit of anger, walked out of the main door of BB 14 suddenly, leaving everyone in shock. While some expected her to return, at the end of the episode, the door closed without her coming back. Kavita's sudden move to 'exit' Bigg Boss 14 has left social media users startled. While some are in support of Kavita's call, others are against her and calling her out for disrespecting the show.

Take a look at Netizens reaction to Kavita walking out of BB 14 house:

The way #Kavita walked out of the house was epic. It shows the strength of #RubinaIsTheBoss and how coward and uncompetitive #KavitaKaushik is.And she also said she doesn't want the show.

No1 can face the fierce lioness that she is... I it #RubiNav #RubinaDilaik #BiggBoss — Kasak (@BeThe_LoneWolf) December 2, 2020

What a letdown #KavitaKaushik, what a bl*** letdown. Seriously disappointed with how you quit midway. Not done #BB14 #BiggBoss14 @Iamkavitak — Alan G (@Itsalan_01) December 3, 2020

Just come to know #KavitaKaushik created history by pulling out of the show on her own terms.

What a slap on CREATIVE TEAM...@BeingSalmanKhan really this time residue are left in house except #NikkiTamboli

Thandi aurat...

Fufa ki shaadi...@Iamkavitak — MKS (@bamboosapudica) December 3, 2020

#Kavitakaushik should not have left! I could only imagine her Nikki and Rakhi Sawant together. It would have been epic. — Daisy_ks (@Daisyks5) December 3, 2020

Exactly.. #KavitaKaushik was the only interesting character and only big celeb in the true sense. I'm not interested in watching these nalle unknown faces anymore @ColorsTV

Biggest flop season ever #BigBoss14

Bring @Iamkavitak back at any cost https://t.co/QUik5GnTwV — NeverSayNever (@Nev_say_nev_) December 3, 2020

Honestly shame on #KavitaKaushik , she just walked out EVEN after coming back. She literally had no respect for the show what so ever. Sad. #BB14 — (@Kaifacon) December 3, 2020

Really #KavitaKaushik is a mad mad woman. She came 2nd time to improve her image but herself damaged more. #RubinaDilaik was giving her immunity seat to Kavita yesterday but b!tch fought ugly with Rubi and left the show. Mad woman. #BiggBoss14 — India's Pride Lara (@laraduttafan1) December 3, 2020

@Iamkavitak I hope you don't go back again being contractually abided. This dirt was never meant for you. Be the first one who got out on her own terms. Hats off. Only good thing about this season was that you were a part of it.

#KavitaKaushik #Kavita #BiggBoss — Mr. Robot (@FilmBuff79) December 3, 2020

Meanwhile, it is yet to be seen if Kavita will return to Bigg Boss 14? Or will she be declared eliminated by the makers for flouting the rules? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

