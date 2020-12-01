Bigg Boss 14: Kavita & Nikki ACCUSE Rubina & Abhinav for 'faking' divorce story for show leaving duo enraged

The Bigg Boss 14 game is going to get uglier tonight. Kavita Kaushik and Nikki Tamboli will 'point fingers' at Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla for revealing the 'dark secret' of the marriage problems to gain limelight and stay in the game. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Bigg Boss 14 has reached the stage where contestants are only thinking about their survival. Well, the ticket to the finale has begun. Only four contestants will get a chance to reach the ultimate destination and prove their mettle. To stay in the game, Bigg Boss will give housemates a task, where they have to answer 'theeke' questions posed by their co-contestants. And if they fail to do so, they will definitely get themselves in the trouble of eviction.

The game will get brutal as Kavita Kaushik and Nikki Tamboli will attack the 'real-life couple' Rubina Diliak and Abhinav Shukla. Kavita and Nikki will accuse RubiNav of 'faking' their divorce story and revealing this dark secret in the BB 14 house to only grab eyeballs. When Nikki asks Abhinav the reason for their separation, the latter replies saying 'It is our personal matter.' However, Kavita attacks him saying then why did Rubina reveal it on national TV.

Kavita points fingers at RubiNav and asks if they created a 'fake and false' story about their divorce to be in the game. She also questions RubiNav if they are intentionally creating a drama of the rift in their relationship. Rubina and Abhinav go speechless to Kavita and Nikki's accusations. They get hurt and enraged by the allegations put against them. Abhinav gets into a war of words with Nikki and taunts him for stooping low and showing her 'cheap personality.'

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Finale se pehle hoga ghar mein pehla eviction! Kya gharwalein padenge bhaari ek doosre par hi? Watch tonight 10:30 PM only on #Colors.

Catch #BiggBoss14 before TV on @VootSelect.#BiggBoss2020 #BB14 @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/zzajraMHCi — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) December 1, 2020

On the other hand, Jasmin Bhasin, who shared a great bond with Rubina and Abhinav some time ago, also targets them. Jasmin taunts Rubina for dominating Abhinav and controlling him always, while he obeys her. Well, it is not yet known whose journey will end tonight on BB 14, but it is surely going to be a firey task. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

