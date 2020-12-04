Bigg Boss 14: Kavita's hubby Ronnit REVEALS Abhinav has severe alcohol issues; Actress had called the cops

Kavita Kaushik's husband Ronnit Biswas took to his Twitter handle to make some shocking revelations about Abhinav Shukla after the actress' ugly fight with Rubina Dilaik in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Take a look.

Kavita Kaushik left Bigg Boss 14 viewers 'shocked' as she stormed out of the house after an ugly spat with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. While fans are wondering if Kavita will be back in the game or not, her husband Ronnit Biswas has made some 'shocking revelations' about Abhinav Shukla. If you have watched the episode, you might remember, Kavita had threatened to 'expose' Abhinav's truth, as she asked Rubina if she was aware of her husband's reality.

Now, Ronnit has slammed Abhinav and revealed about his 'alcohol issues.' Yes, Kavita's husband has opened up about Abhinav having 'severe alcohol problems. Not only this but Ronnit also revealed how Abhinav used to message Kavita to meet him at inappropriate timings and the actress had to take the help of the police for it. Ronnit also shared that Abhinav had used his and Kavita's apartment for shooting his short film, but now has turned against Kavita in the BB 14 house. He also questioned Abhinav's masculinity for threatening to hit a woman, i.e. Kavita.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Nikki Tamboli REVEALS Rahul Vaidya 'flirts' with his PR; Latter hits back in defense

Ronnit shared, "This is the same guy who literally begged us to give him our house for a film he wanted to make. The same film which we did for free and gave our house because he couldn’t shoot at his own place coz of obvious reasons! Aur ab yeh bol raha hai ussi lady ko ki maarega usko? (Now, he is threatening to hit a woman) Mard? Really?'

In the following tweet, Ronnit spilled the beans about Abhinav's truth and unveiled his school issues. ' The not so gentleman we are talking about has a severe alcohol problem and used to get pissed drunk and message KK (Kavita Kaushik) through the night wanting to talk and meet up at all odd hours. So much so that she had to call the cops on him more than once.'

Take a look at Ronnit Biswas' tweets here:

This is the same guy who literally begged us to give him our house for a film he wanted to make.the same film which we did for free & gave our house coz he couldn’t shoot at his own place coz of obvious reasons!aur ab yeh bol raha hai ussi lady ko ki maarega usko? Mard? Really?? — Ronnit (@ronnitb) December 3, 2020

Twitterati has mixed reactions on Ronnit revealing personal things due to a show like Bigg Boss 14. While several supported Ronnit for standing by his wife Kavita, others slammed making personal attacks on Abhinav. Well, it is yet to be seen how host reacts to Kavita leaving the BB 14 house mid-way and her ugly fight with RubiNav. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rahul Vaidya points out Eijaz Khan's 'temperamental issues' as they get into a spat

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×