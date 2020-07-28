Bigg Boss 14: Kumkum Bhagya fame Mishal Raheja DENIES being part of the show: I don’t think I'm cut out for it

Mishal Raheja recently opened up about being a part of Salman Khan's upcoming reality show Bigg Boss 14. The actor rebuffed the news saying that he is not made for such a show. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 14 is likely to hit the Television screens from September this year. Ever since the news of BB 14's return, the buzz around the controversial reality show is increasing, especially the names of people who might be seen as contestants this year. One such actor who was rumoured to be a part of BB 14 is Mishal Raheja. The actor has now opened about Bigg Boss season 14 and confirmed that he is not going to do the show.

In a conversation with the Times of India, Mishal admitted that he had been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss this year. However, he received a call from BB 14 makers in February, and he is surprised how rumours of him participating in Bigg Boss season 14 have been surfacing now. The actor said that when he was contacted by the team of Bigg Boss, he had told them that he is busy shooting. He further stated that he did not have any meeting with BB 14 makers in recent times.

Further, when asked if he would be interested in taking up the BB 14 offer if he is approached again, Mishal denied it. He feels Bigg Boss is a fantastic show, however, he is not meant for it. He stated, 'It is a fabulous show, but I don’t think I am cut out for it. No 'Bigg Boss' for me, I’m my own boss!' The handsome hunk further added that he is an introvert and does not like fighting. He is a peaceful person and if he sees people fighting, he will just walk out of the room. Mishal feels that the viewers won't enjoy his work on and will want to throw him out within two weeks.

On the professional front, Mishal is known for his roles in popular shows like Laagi Tujhse Se Lagan, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, and Kumkum Bhagya, among others. What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

