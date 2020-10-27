Bigg Boss 14 Live Updates: October 27 Episode Latest News and Update: Jasmin furious over Rahul's ugly actions

Jaan Sanu, Nikki Tamboli, and Rahul Vaidya are in the 'red zone' along with Pavitra Punia after the nomination task. The BB 14 contestants will fight for 'captaincy,' leading to many fights, arguments, and spats. Here's all that happened in Bigg Boss 14 house tonight. Read on to know the scoops of BB 14.

Bigg Boss 14 is slowly picking pace, as housemates are showing their 'real' sides. Yesterday after the 'shocking' nominations task, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nikki Tamboli, and Rahul Vaidya joined Pavitra Punia in the 'red zone.' Today (October 27, 2020), contestants will battle it out to become the captain of the house. Yes, it is time for the captaincy task. While Kavita Kaushik will try to retain her position, others will try to take the captain's throne.

October 27, 2020 (written update):

11: 45 PM: Jasmin loses her calm, gets out of control, and gets emotional over Rahul showing physical strength. Jasmin bursts into tears and gets mad as Rubina and Abhinav try to calm her. As Rahul tries to explain his stance, Jasmin throws water on him.

11: 30 PM: Rahul tries to snatch Jasmin's bag aggressively, and Naina tries to stop them from being violent. However, after a lot of drama, Rahul manages to take away Jasmin's bag, leaving her utterly infuriated for physically intimidating her.

11: 20 PM: Nishant explains to Naina how she can use her moderation power in the task for everyone's favour, and go against the red zone inmates. Contestants again strategize to win the captaincy. The second round begins with Jaan and Rahul targeting the housemates.

11:10 PM: After lots of discussions, the task begins in the red and green zone, the task begins. Abhinav, Nishant, Naina take the bicycle, while Rubina and Jasmin are seated on the cycle-rickshaw. All the contestants try to convince Nikki and Pavitra to take away their opportunity. Nikki snatches Naina's bag aggressively, while Pavitra tries to take away Rubina's bag. Nikki eliminates Naina from the first round as she does not find her capable to be the captain now, and wants her to be the snachalak, leaving Naina enraged.

Ghar ka agla captain banana ke liye mukhya ghar ke sadasyo ko karna hoga apne travel bag ko protect red zone wale sadasyon se. #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/MfuwkaPNVK — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 27, 2020

11:00 PM: Bigg Boss announces the captaincy task, 'BB world tour.' The housemates will get a chance to visit the famous monument sites. The green zone contestants will carry their travel bags and take a world tour, while the red zone contestants (Nikki, Rahul, Pavitra and Jaan) will try to snatch their bags. Whichever contestant has their own bag at the end task of the task will win the task, and be the captain. The first eliminated contestant will become the sanchalak (moderator) of the task. The red zone contestants are elated to get this 'big' power.

10: 55 PM: The next morning, the housemates wake up and grove to a peppy song. Nikki and Rahul are seen talking about Jaan. Eijaz and Pavitra discuss Rahul's ugly side and his strategy to irritate Jaan. Next, Jaan asks Nikki for help, but she gets angry, and they get into a spat. Rahul tries to calm Nikki down. Jaan exposes Nikki's double standards. Rahul and Nikki talk about the housemates, and their behaviour in the house. Eijaz annoys Nishant, Rubina, and others over with a comment. Nishant and Eijaz get into a verbal spat over his remark of misusing 'free goodies' that they've got in the house. Eijaz and Kavita talk about the duties and the wastage done by housemates. Abhinav, Rubina, and Nishant discuss how Eijaz goes wrong with his words.

10: 50 PM: Jaan calls Rahul 'sadak chaap', as the latter gets Jaan's father (Kumar Sanu) in the conversation. Jaan warns Rahul saying 'Baap pe mat jaa,' and pushes Jaan. Pavitra loses her cool on seeing Jaan and Rahul's heated spats. Pavitra confronts Rahul and suggests him not to get into a physical fight. As Pavitra sheds tears Eijaz consoles her and also advises Jaan to not lose his calm. Jasmin asks Jaan to not get provoked by Rahul. Jaan calls Rahul 'desperate.' An upset Jaan again recalls his bad past, his parents' separation, as Rahul enjoys the drama. Nikki is seen telling Rahul to not get Jaan's father in conversations. Jasmin, Rubina, and Abhinav talk about Rahul's behavior, and the game against Jaan. Later, Nikki and Jaan talk to Pavitra about her close bond with Eijaz. Pavitra reveals that Eijaz is also attached to her, but never admits.

10:40 PM: Bigg Boss informs Kavita Kaushik that the housemates will have to shift to the garden area as the house is going to be sanitized. Kavita and Shardul get into a heated argument as the captain gives him work. Kavita claims that she will not talk to Shardul from now on. Nishant, Eijaz, and Naina enjoy in the swimming pool. Kavita warns Shardul to not disrespect Bigg Boss in any way. Jasmin and Shardul talk about his spat with Kavita. Later, Jasmin tries to tell Kavita that she gets rude when she's angry. But, Kavita explains her point of view, and also takes out Shardul's 'mere god mein baithi' thi comment on Naina during their entry. Shardul loses his cool, and shares his disappointment with Jasmin, but, Kavita enjoys the drama.

10: 30 PM: The episode begins with Rubina, Eijaz, Shardul, Jasmin, Abhinav, and others discussing the house duties. Kavita reveals why she saved Eijaz from the nominations, as she wanted him to do more work. Next, Nishant is seen talking to Rahul about the issues that he has with him, and Jaan interferes. Rahul and Jaan continue their verbal spat and give each other names. Rahul asks Jaan to stop being a 'ladki (girl)', and his comment gets Nishant, Nikki and Naina offended. All the housemates get enraged with Rahul's ladki comment on Jaan. Shardul and Rahul get chatty about their journey, and the latter tries to explain how his nepotism remark went wrong. Jaan and Nikki get into an argument over her growing friendship with Jaan.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shardul Pandit admits not liking Hina Khan earlier; Calls her a new found favourite

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×