Bigg Boss 14 Live Updates: October 28 Episode Latest News and Update: Rahul, Pavitra get violent with Abhinav

All the Bigg Boss 14 contestants except Naina Singh will fight against each other to be the new captain of the house. Here's all that happened in Bigg Boss 14 house tonight. Read on to know the scoops of BB 14.

After the first two aggressive rounds, the captaincy task 'BB world tour' will continue today (October 28, 2020) in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Kavita Kaushik, Shardul Pandit, and others will try to save their travel bags from red zone members Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, and Nikki Tamboli. Naina Singh is the sanchalak (moderator) of the captaincy task.

October 28, 2020 (written update):

10: 50 PM: The discussion about Rahul's aggression and violent behaviour continues by Jasmin. Jasmin reveals that during the buzzer task, Rahul wanted to use knives for protection. Nishant asks Rahul to clarify about this weird strategy, and he shares his stance. Jasmin and Rahul again get into a nasty verbal spat. Later, Abhinav tells Eijaz that the housemates should eliminate Rahul because he has is clearly wrong and has lost his mind. Abhinav calls Rahul's actions 'criminal.' While Rahul tries to clear his stance, Abhinav dismisses the discussion. Bigg Boss announces the end of the task for the day.

10: 40 PM: Jasmin sobs inconsolably, as Shardul tries to console her. Nishant, Naina, and Kavita support Rahul for not giving Jasmin a 'dhamki' and doing the task. While Jasmin and Shardul continue the discussion, the red zone members continue strategizing for the game. Nikki also advises Jaan to be wise and not get influenced by Nishant. Naina blasts Jasmin for not understanding the game and wanting to play it as per her rules. The buzzer rings, and the third round begins. The red zone contestants put their best foot forward to snatch away the contestants' bags. After a lot of discussions, Nikki takes away Nishant's bag. Pavitra snatches Kavita's bag.

10.30 PM: The episode begins with Jasmin and Rahul continuing their spat. While Rahul claims that he did not give any warning to Jasmin, in a fit of anger, the actress throws water on her. Abhinav, Shardul lash out at Rahul, but he defends himself. Jasmin keeps shedding tears, while others try to calm her down. Rahul is disappointed with Jasin throwing water on him. The tiff gets ugly and Jasmin calls Rahul 'tucha.' While everyone is against Rahul, Nikki and Pavitra support him. Rahul calls the gender bias pointed out by Rubina. Naina and Kavita try to explain to Jasmin that Rahul's aggression was during the task, and it was not physical intimidation, but she refuses to buy their explanations.

