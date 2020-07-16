Bigg Boss 14: Mahika Sharma OUT from being part of Salman Khan's show owing to her foreign travel history

FIR actress Mahika Sharma recently opened up why she cannot be a part of Bigg Boss 14 despite wanting to participate and it has a connection with the show's revised rules owing to the COVID-19 crisis. Read on.

In the last few days, the news around Bigg Boss 14 is getting bigger and better. While the rumours around it began right after Bigg Boss 13's finale, some new and interesting information relating to the upcoming season have been doing the rounds. From the contestants being approached to BB 14's air date to changes in the rule and format, Bigg Boss season 14 have been grabbing eyeballs and making viewers curious to know what's 'new' this time. Yesterday, we at Pinkvilla told you that this year, the show will not have any contestants, who have an international travel history, considering the Coronavirus pandemic.

It means celebrities who have visited any foreign land this year (i.e.2020) will not be allowed to be a part of the show. The makers took the decision to ensure the utmost safety of all the contestants. Now a recent report in the Times of India states that actress Mahika Sharma is out of 's show owing to her foreign travel history. The report says that the makers of BB 14 have started sending out feelers to stars. While Mahika's name was among the popular one's to join the show, now the actress will not participate in Bigg Boss 14, as she is currently living in London. Yes, the makers of BB 14 will play it safe to not allow people who have travelled abroad this year to be a contestant on BB 14, keeping in mind everyone's safety.

When TOI got in touch with Mahika to know about the same, the actress said that she will not be a part of Bigg Boss 14 as she is living in London. Even though she returns to India, BB 14 makers would not consider her owing to her foreign travel history. She was quoted saying, 'I won’t be doing Bigg Boss 14 as I am currently in London. Even if I return for the show, I will have an international travel history, which the show will not prefer. So, I don’t want to risk it, and I prefer staying here.'

