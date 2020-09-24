Bigg Boss 14 makers hope no contestant tests positive for COVID 19 as this season is 'scary'

Today, the Bigg Boss 14 makers held a 'virtual press conference' for the upcoming season, where they opened up about a lot of important topics, including the most-talked-about safety of the contestants owing to the COVID-19 crisis. Read on.

Bigg Boss fans, who have been eagerly waiting for their season 14, got a big surprise today. The makers of Bigg Boss 14 held a 'virtual press conference' revealing the 'secrets' of BB 14. From the show's format to the new additions in the house, host unveiled quite a few details, making fans more curious. However, the highlight of the conference was the revelation of the first contestant - Jaan Kumar Sanu.

The makers of BB 14 and Salman also threw light upon several 'important topics,' including the safety of contestants this season. The safety of contestants is the priority of makers, owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, and the spiking number of cases. It was already known that the contestants will go undergo COVID-19 tests weekly, and will not share beds, plates, and more to maintain the 'social distancing rule' and keep any chances of contracting the virus at bay.

During the PC, Manisha Sharma, the Chief Content Officer for Hindi Mass Entertainment at Viacom18, opened up about the precautions being taken on the sets of BB 14. She said, 'This season is a little scary but god forbid, any contestant tests Positive, we will have to give them cameras to shoot from their homes. I hope it never reaches there.'

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 will go on air from October 3 (2020). Previous seasons strong contestants, , Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan will be an integral part of BB 14, as they are the 'special guests' this time. Are you excited for BB 14 to begin? Let us know in the comment section below.

