Bigg Boss 14: Makers of Salman Khan's show to introduce a NEW format and it has a 'lockdown' connection

Bigg Boss 14: The upcoming season of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss is going to go through some major changes in its format and rules. The altercations will be related to the lockdown situation. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 14 has been staying in the buzz ever since its last season bid adieu to the viewers. While Bigg Boss 13 was filled with loads of controversies, fun, and drama, rumours of Bigg Boss 14 started doing the rounds with full zeal. From celebrities being approached to hiking his fees, from the new theme to the show's air date, news revolving around Bigg Boss season 14 has been getting bigger and better with each passing day.

Now, there's another piece of news relating to some 'major changes' in Bigg Boss 14, that will increase your curiosity a top-notch. Bigg Boss 14 is all set to see a 'huge' change in the format, and it will have a lockdown connection. Yes, you read that right! The makers of the controversial reality show are all set to introduce a new format, which will be influenced by the COVID-19 lockdown situation in the country. The lockdown will be a major highlight in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, and it heavily influenced by the new social distancing rule. Moreover, there are high chances that the tagline of the season will be 'Bigg Boss 14 Lockdown edition’.

While in all the previous season of the show, the contestants were not allowed to interact with the 'outside world,' this time it is going to be extremely different. The makers are mulling over new rules, which may allow housemates to get their cell phones and use it to interact with the world outside the Bigg Boss 14 house. It is also being said that the BB 14 inmates will use electronic gadgets to make vlogs or send video messages to their loved ones.

Well, this seems to be an interesting and never-seen-before change in the history of Bigg Boss. What are your thoughts on this new format? Are you excited to watch what new does Bigg Boss 14 has to offer? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×