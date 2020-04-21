Bigg Boss 14 to mark the return of commoners in Salman Khan show, to be jungle themed?

Just when people are still enjoying all the craze around Bigg Boss 13, the buzz for the next season is almost here. It looks like Bigg Boss 14 is going to be another interesting season of the show.

Bigg Boss 13 continues to be in the news for so many more reasons that just the winners, or what the contestants are up to. Sidharth Shukla was hailed the winner of the show last season while Asim Riaz was the first runner up. The season was unique in its own ways as there were many firsts that happened during its due course. And just when the buzz around it could probably clam down, here we have updates about the upcoming season.

As it turns out, Bigg Boss 14 is going to be better and to do that, the show will open its doors for commoners once again. The season has seen commoners on multiple occasions, but it was rather recently that there happened to be more commoners than celebrities. This season, as we hear, the auditions for the show will kickstart in May 2020 and while the house will be turned into a jungle, there will be merely 4-5 celebrities entering the show.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra says he is willing to do Nach Baliye with Mahira Sharma)

In addition rumours around the show kickstarting in September continue to do the rounds, but it is only rather unsure with the ongoing Coronavirus crisis that we are dealing with. Every year, the buzz around Bigg Boss kickstarts around this time and it goes on till for as long as one can remember. Celebrity names like that of Karan Kundrra, Aalisha Panwar, and many others have already been doing the rounds, while other names like Jasmin Bhasin, keep resurfacing time and again.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×