Bigg Boss 14: Mini theatre, restaurant corner, weekly COVID-19 tests; Here's what will be new in this season

Here's everything that will be new in this season of Bigg Boss. From mini theatres to COVID test to be undertaken weekly, Salman Khan show braces to entertain fans.
Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14 will be having its grand premiere on October 3. The show this year will have many new things keeping in mind the Coronavirus pandemic which the country is currently reeling under. The promo for Bigg Boss 14 has already garnered attention wherein Salman promises to give a befitting answer to 2020. According to Bigg Boss Khabari, the house this year will have a mini theatre, restaurant corner and a spa. 

The contestants won't be sharing any beds or utensils this season, and a COVID-19 test will be conducted every week to ensure all precautions are being taken. This season will see Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Sanu, Ribbhu Mehra, Eijaz Khan, among others inside the house. Most of the contestants are already in quarantine before they are allowed to enter the house in the next 10 days. Salman will shoot for the grand premiere a day in advance and all preparations are in place for the same. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni confirms he isn’t participating in Salman Khan’s show; Says ‘I may do it in future’

Bigg Boss 14 will air at 10:30 PM during the week and 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday. The reality show will also see Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Hina Khan enter the house for tasks and support a contestant. The last season was a huge hit amongst the audience with Sidharth Shukla emerging as the winner. 

