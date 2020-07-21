Bigg Boss 14: Mishal Raheja, Sugandha Mishra, Jay Soni; Here's tentative list of contestants being considered

Here's a list of contestants who have been considered for Bigg Boss 14. From Mishal Raheja to Sughandha Mishra, check it out.

Bigg Boss 14 will be premiering from September end, if reports are to be believed. The fourteenth season is already creating a lot of buzz with the number of updates received so far. From the lockdown-based theme to the new rules and regulations, truly one can expect something unexpected from the season. The show is undoubtedly one of the most loved with the last season receiving immense love.

It has already been reported that Nia Sharma, , among others have been approached to be a part of the show. Now, we hear that Mishal Raheja, who was last seen in Kumkum Bhagya, has also been considered. Apart from him, Sugandha Mishra, Sasural Genda Phool's Jay Soni, Avinash Mukherjee, Shireen Mirza, Nikhil Chinapa among others are also in the list. No one has been confirmed as yet but the makers are keen to have these people on board.

reportedly will shoot for a promo from his farmhouse. Earlier, we had also reported that the hygiene of the contestants would be one of the biggest points in the contract. If the contestants fail to keep the hygiene, they would be disqualified immediately. Also, Salman Khan's show won't have any contestant who has international travel history for this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision has been taken to ensure the supreme safety of all the contestants.

Credits :Pinkvilla

