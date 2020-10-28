Bigg Boss 14: MNS leader warns Jaan Sanu for threatening Nikki to not talk in Marathi; Channel apologises

Jaan Kumar Sanu, who has been in Bigg Boss 14, sparked a controversy after he stopped Nikki Tamboli from speaking in Marathi.

Bigg Boss 14 and controversies continue to know go hand in hand since the beginning. While popular reality show has witnessed several in house fights so far, Bigg Boss 14 recently landed into a major trouble after a MNS leader issued warning against contestant Jaan Sanu for allegedly commenting over using Marathi language. This happened during a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14 wherein Jaan has refrained Nikki Tamboli from using Marathi language in front of him. Apparently, he had stated that he gets irritated on hearing the language.

His words didn’t go down well with MNS leader Ameya Khopkar who expressed his disappointment towards Jaan in a series of tweets which he has posted in the Marathi language. His tweets translated to, “Jaan Kumar Sanu... You are annoyed with the Marathi Language. You are a big insect...I am nominating him to throw him out of Mumbai. I will make sure that you won't progress any further in your career in Mumbai. I guarantee that you would be annoyed by yourself really soon. We Marathis will never leave you and if needed will handle you physically. A channel like Colors should definitely have deleted the scene but they refrained from doing so. In a way, it’s good because now we know the real identities of the traitors.”

जान कुमार सानू... मराठी भाषेची याला चीड येते म्हणे. अरे तू कीड आहेस मोठी... मुंबईतून हाकलून देण्यासाठी मी नाॅमिनेट करतोय याला. — Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) October 28, 2020

मुंबईत राहून तर आता तुझं करिअर कसं बनतं जान सानू तेच बघतो आता मी.लवकरच तुला स्वत:ची चीड येईल ही माझी गॅरंटी. तुला थोबडवनार लवकरच आता आम्ही मराठी.

आणि कलर्ससारख्या वाहिनीने खरंतर हा सीन वगळायला हवा होता, पण एडिट केलं नाही ते बरं झालं, गद्दारांची तोंडं कशी असतात ते समजलं. — Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) October 28, 2020

While the issue has taken a political turn, the channel owners have issued an apology in a statement. It read as, “We hereby apologise if we have inadvertently hurt the feelings of the people of Maharashtra due to the broadcast of the said comment in relation to the Marathi language. We value the audience and the patronage of the Marathi speaking audience and respect all languages of India in the same manner.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Sanu’s mother REACTS to Rahul Vaidya’s nepotism remark: Public is loving him for his talent

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×