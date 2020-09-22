Bigg Boss 14: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas SQUASHES rumours of being a 'special guest' on Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 10 fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has denied the news of her entering the Bigg Boss 14 house as a special guest. Here's what she has to say about being part of the upcoming season of the Salman Khan hosted show.

Bigg Boss 14 is on its way to give fans the much-needed dose of entertainment. As it is already known that this season is going to be 'very different' from the past. Not only will it be inspired by the lockdown situation, but some new rules, luxuries, and protocols will be added to make it more interesting. The tentative list of contestants doing rounds has intrigued viewers' interest, and they cannot wait for Bigg Boss 14 to begin.

Just a few days ago, it was revealed and confirmed that some strong contestants from the past seasons will enter the BB 14 house as 'special guests.' The promos of Sidharth Shukla, , and Gauahar Khan for Bigg Boss 14, has piqued audiences' curiosity a top-notch. Apart from these three, another popular former player's name was highly anticipated to be a part of BB 14. Well, we're talking about Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who made heads turn with her antics in Bigg Boss season 10.

Several media reports earlier claimed that Monalisa will also be a special guest on Bigg Boss 14, and will shoot for a promo for the same. However, the actress has now denied any such news. Yes, in a recent chat with a leading entertainment portal, Monalisa has squashed the rumours, claiming that they are not true. She also clarified that she is not shooting for any special promo for Bigg Boss 14. However, it would be interesting if Monalisa spread her magic in BB 14.

Meanwhile, a BTS video of host from the sets of the controversial reality show was dropped in, and it has left everyone eager for the season. In the video, the production team is seen taking all precautionary measures as per the new guidelines, while Salman is interacting with them, rehearsing his lines, and shooting for the promos.

Bigg Boss season 14 is all set to hit the tube on 3rd October 2020 at 9 pm on Colors TV.

