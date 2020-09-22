  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas SQUASHES rumours of being a 'special guest' on Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 10 fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has denied the news of her entering the Bigg Boss 14 house as a special guest. Here's what she has to say about being part of the upcoming season of the Salman Khan hosted show.
29544 reads Mumbai Updated: September 22, 2020 10:30 am
Monalisa denies rumours of entering the Bigg Boss 14 house Bigg Boss 14: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas SQUASHES rumours of being a 'special guest' on Salman Khan's show
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bigg Boss 14 is on its way to give fans the much-needed dose of entertainment. As it is already known that this season is going to be 'very different' from the past. Not only will it be inspired by the lockdown situation, but some new rules, luxuries, and protocols will be added to make it more interesting. The tentative list of contestants doing rounds has intrigued viewers' interest, and they cannot wait for Bigg Boss 14 to begin. 

Just a few days ago, it was revealed and confirmed that some strong contestants from the past seasons will enter the BB 14 house as 'special guests.' The promos of Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, and Gauahar Khan for Bigg Boss 14, has piqued audiences' curiosity a top-notch. Apart from these three, another popular former player's name was highly anticipated to be a part of BB 14. Well, we're talking about Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who made heads turn with her antics in Bigg Boss season 10. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta's name REMOVED from 'special guest' list of Salman Khan's show at the last moment

Several media reports earlier claimed that Monalisa will also be a special guest on Bigg Boss 14, and will shoot for a promo for the same. However, the actress has now denied any such news. Yes, in a recent chat with a leading entertainment portal, Monalisa has squashed the rumours, claiming that they are not true. She also clarified that she is not shooting for any special promo for Bigg Boss 14. However, it would be interesting if Monalisa spread her magic in BB 14. 

Meanwhile, a BTS video of host Salman Khan from the sets of the controversial reality show was dropped in, and it has left everyone eager for the season. In the video, the production team is seen taking all precautionary measures as per the new guidelines, while Salman is interacting with them, rehearsing his lines, and shooting for the promos. 

Bigg Boss season 14 is all set to hit the tube on 3rd October 2020 at 9 pm on Colors TV. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Inside house photos LEAKED: The new improved house of Salman Khan hosted show leaves fans excited

Credits :India Forums

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement