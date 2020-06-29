Bigg Boss 14: Naagin 4 star Jasmin Bhasin, Akanksha Puri and others to enter the show? New Theme REVEALED

Bigg Boss 14: From the new theme of the season, contestants being considered to commoners entry; Here's everything you would like to know about Salman Khan's show.

'Bigg Boss' is one such show that keeps making headlines every passing year. When one season comes to an end, the buzz about its new season begins. And this is what is happening from the past few days. It has been just four months of Bigg Boss 13 biding goodbye to us, and the news around Bigg Boss 14 has already started in full zeal. With each passing day, we get to know something about the upcoming season of the controversial reality show.

It wouldn't be wrong to say, Bigg Boss 14 has become the talk-of-the-town. Well, rightly so, with the shoots of many popular shows resuming amid the COVID-19 crisis, everyone is now eyeing on some 'good news' from BB 14 makers. However, it looks like Bigg Boss fans will have to wait for a little because as per the latest report, the new season might not arrive at the usual time. Yes, if media reports are to be believed BB 14 will be delayed. Generally, Bigg Boss kick-starts its journey in October, but this time around, it may begin at the end of October. Yes, you read that right! So, you will have to hold on a little to enjoy the new season.

Just like every year, this year too, Bigg Boss will have a unique theme and set-up. As per reports, it is said that Bigg Boss 14 will have a jungle theme, but no more details are revealed yet. However, it seems to be exciting, a little dangerous, and fun at the same time.

Talking about the contestants that may be a part of Bigg Boss season 14, a lot of names have popped up. Ishq Mein Marjawan actress Alisha Panwar, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi winner Anchal Khurana, Paras Chhabra's ex-flame Akanksha Puri, Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin, former Spiltsvilla's contestant Aarushi Dutta, Choti Sarrdaarni actress Mansi Srivastava, Excuse Me actor Sahil Khan, 's Saugandh actress Shanthipriya among others have been reportedly approached for BB 14.

It is also being said that 16 contestants will be selected out of 30 people, who have been shortlisted via online auditions. Moreover, three contestants might be commoners. Well, further details about Bigg Boss 14 are still to be known, but BB 14 has surely made us all curious. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Share your comment ×