Bigg Boss 14: Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna FINDS OUT which ex BB constant she resembles and you shouldn't miss it

Want to know which former Bigg Boss contestant does Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chanda resembles? Read on, also, know how excited Surbhi is for the upcoming season, Bigg Boss 14.

Bigg Boss 14 is on its way, and the excitement level among everyone cannot be put in words. The show is all set to hit the floors from October 3 (2020), and ardent followers keeping a close tab on everything that has been happening in the show's regard. Season 14 is going to be quite different, in terms of rules, format, and more.

Now, Surbhi Chandna has also shared excitement for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Yes, the Naagin 5 actress is curious to watch the drama and entertainment that Bigg Boss 14 will provide. The beautiful actress took to her social media handle to play a special 'Bigg Boss game,' wherein she found out which former Bigg Boss contestant does she resemble, and it is something that you should not miss. Yes, Surbhi has finally gotten to know which ex BB contestant is she like, and it will leave you surprised.

In her Instagram post, Surbhi is seen playing a game like 'heads up,' which reveals the former contender of Bigg Boss she is like. In the clip, Surbhi can be seen excited to play, 'Which ex Bigg Boss contestant are you? After a long of options, the placard in the game stops at Dolly Bindra. Yes, according to the game, Surbhi found out, which ex BB contestant she is like, and it is none other than Dolly Bindra.

Reacting to the results of the game, Surbhi said, 'Dolly Bindra, oh fun! That season was fun!' Surbhi also signed off with thumps up and a smile on her face.

Here are some glimpses from Surbhi's post:

To note, Dolly Bindra was one of the finalists in Bigg Boss 4 (in 2010). While she was considered to be a strong contender, Shweta Tiwari won the BB 4 trophy. Meanwhile, Surbhi is wowing fans as Bani in Naagin 5 opposite Mohit Sehgal (Jay) and Sharad Malhotra (Veer). What are your thoughts on this Bigg Boss game played by Surbhi? Are you excited for BB 14? Let us know in the comment section below.

