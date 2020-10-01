Bigg Boss 14: Naagin actress Surbhi Chandna is excited about Salman Khan’s show; Sends best wishes to the team

Ahead of the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14, Surbhi Chandna has shared a sweet post for the popular reality show.

The much talked about Bigg Boss 14 is set to premiere on October 3 and the preparations for the big night are underway. Needless to say, the viewers are waiting for the commencement of the new season of the popular reality show with bated breath. Not just the commoners but several celebrities have expressed their excitement for Bigg Boss 14. After all, the show is coming up with some interesting and never seen before surprises for both contestants and the audience.

Joining them, Surbhi Chandna also shared posts on Instagram speaking about how eagerly she is waiting for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14 which will be hosted by . The actress, who is currently seen playing the lead role in Naagin 5, shared a post in her Instagram story and wrote, “@colorstv #biggboss14 sooooo excited.” In another story, Surbhi sent her best wished to the team of the fourteenth season of the popular reality show. She wrote, “Big Big Love from Naagin.”

Meanwhile, adding on to the audience’s excitement, Salman has also shared his look for Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere. In the picture, the Dabangg superstar looked dapper in his all black look and was also sporting a matching mask given the COVID 19 outbreak. On the other hand, there are continuous speculations about the contestants of Bigg Boss 14. As of now, it is reported that Nishant Malkani, Sara Gurpal, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia and others will be seen participating in the show.

