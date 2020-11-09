Bigg Boss 14: Naina Singh’s beau Akash Choudhary is proud for her stint in show; Gives ladylove a warm welcome

Naina Singh, who was seen as a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 14, was eliminated lately post a two week stint.

Bigg Boss 14 has been all about the most unexpected surprises and some interesting twists and turns. The show has completed a month of its run and each day is adding on to the entertainment dose. The recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode came with another dhamakedar twist wherein Kavita Kaushik made her way inside the Bigg Boss house. On the other hand, wild card contestant Naina Singh was eliminated from the popular reality show on the basis of audience votes this week.

While it came as a little shock for her massive fan following, Naina’s beau Akash Choudhary is quite proud of the actress stint in Bigg Boss 14. He took to his Instagram stories to cheer for his lady love and shared a pic with her soon after Naina’s eviction was announced on the show. The pic was captioned as, “Our reaction right now on @nonaberrry eviction. We are all proud of you. You are my champ.” This isn’t all. He also gave Naina warm welcome and shared pics of the same wherein the Kumkum Bhagya actress was seen posing with her drinks. Akash wrote, “Welcome back to your happy place” followed by heart emoticon.

Take a look at Akash Choudhary’s post for Naina Singh:

For the uninitiated, Naina had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant and has been eliminated after two weeks of her stay. The actress was nominated along with Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya and Shardul Pandit this week. While Rubina and Rahul were saved by Abhinav Shukla and the audience respectively, she was evicted after receiving less number of votes as compared to Shardul.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: November 8 Written Update: Salman takes Nikki, Pavitra & Jaan's class; Naina gets 'eliminated'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×