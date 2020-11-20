Bigg Boss 14: Naina Singh upset with makers; Says ‘They’ve just shown me as ‘bimbo’ who did nothing on show’

Naina Singh, who entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant, has opened up on her elimination and how her side of the story was not shown on the show.

Bigg Boss 14 has been all about surprises. While the popular reality show has witnessed some endless fights, the wild card entries added on the entertainment quotient. Amid all the wild card contestants, Naina Singh made the headlines after she was eliminated from the show after just two weeks. Needless to say, the television actress’ massive fan following was heartbroken with her eviction from Bigg Boss 14. And now Naina has opened up on her elimination and expressed her disappointment towards the makers for showing her as a bimbo.

In her recent interaction with TOI, Naina stated that the Bigg Boss 14 makers didn’t show her side of the story on the show. She also questioned the makers about highlighting Eijaz Khan and Shardul Pandit’s struggles while ignoring her story. “If makers were showing Eijaz, Shardul’s struggle and personal life, why did they choose to ignore my side of the story? Don’t show me in a wrong light, at least, tell my side of the story also. Telecast the things that I spoke. They have just shown me as one ‘bimbo’ who has done nothing on the show,” Nain as was quoted saying.

The actress stated that the makers have presented her in a way wherein she appeared to be bothered by her expensive dresses. Naina said, “What I really hated about my journey was whatever I spoke about my personal life, about the mask task, it was not shown. In that house, at some point or the other, everyone is talking about their personal life, but they chose to show that Naina is only bothered about makeup, expensive dresses and has a house. Do they know about my struggles, whether I was in depression or not? Do they know how I have managed to reach so far in the day?”

We wonder what the Bigg Boss 14 makers have to say about Naina Singh’s claim.

Credits :Times Of India

