Bigg Boss 14: Nakuul Mehta is 'confused' as Disha Parmar REVEALS she has sent her answer to Rahul's proposal

Disha Parmar has 'finally' sent her answer to Rahul Vaidya's marriage proposal. Take a look at her tweets for the Bigg Boss 14 contestant here.

Rahul Vaidya is restless. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant is playing a fantastic game in the house but is a little tensed. Why do you ask? Well, the singer has been eagerly and desperately waiting for a message from ladylove Disha Parmar after his proposal. While he thought that her reply would come in a day or two, it has been approximately 10 days since Rahul proposed to her, he has not received any answer yet.

However, now it looks like Rahul is going to be at ease soon, and maybe dance in merriment as he is going to get his much-awaited answer. Disha Parmar has 'finally' sent her answer to Rahul regarding his marriage proposal, and she revealed the same on her social media. The actress took to Twitter and wrote, 'Maine apan jawab bhej diya hai.' (I have sent my answer). In a tweet before, Disha was overwhelmed with Rahul's sweet gestures and went 'Haaye Bhagawan' (Oh God!).

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin & Eijaz appeal to Disha Parmar to reply to Rahul Vaidya's proposal ASAP

However, Disha's tweet has left her first co-star Nakuul Mehta 'baffled.' The actor was confused with Disha's 'cryptic tweets.' He asked her what is the reason behind such tweets. Well, it seems like soon to be father Nakuul is not an avid viewer of Bigg Boss 14, and is therefore not able to connect the dots. But, fans were quick to give Nakuul a hint asking him to watch Bigg Boss season 14 to find out what Disha's tweets actually meant and who they are for. Nakuul and Disha made their Television debut with Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara.

Take a look at Disha's tweets here:

Heyyy Bhagwaaan!! — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) November 21, 2020

मैंने अपना जवाब भेज दिया है .. — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) November 21, 2020

What's with these cryptic tweets these days? — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) November 21, 2020

Meanwhile, in yesterday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the caller of the week had also asked Rahul if he got a reply to his proposal or not. The singer once again requested to vouch for him as he is eager to know Disha's answer. Salman as usual pulled Rahul's leg, leaving everyone in splits. Well, Disha has yet not revealed if it is a yes or no from her side. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's friend OPENS UP on his bond with Disha Parmar, marriage proposal & her reaction

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Disha Parmar Twitter

Share your comment ×