Bigg Boss 14: Netizens are 'confused' about Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's growing closeness; See reactions

Here's what Twitterati thinks bout Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's growing closeness and bond in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
Mumbai
The first week of Bigg Boss 14 rather went smoothly with freshers trying to fathom the game, and open up. However, as soon as the second week kick-started, everyone, received a 'shock' as Sara Gurpal got evicted by the seniors. While housemates were upset with Sara's elimination, viewers also got to see a new relationship blooming. Wondering who we're talking about? It's none other than Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia. 

Though Pavitra and Eijaz have been on good terms since the beginning of Bigg Boss season 14, the two went against each other in tasks, leaving everyone baffled. While Pavitra nominated Eijaz, later in the night, the two were seen hugging it out. But, what came as a surprise, was Pavitra's growing closeness with Eijaz. The actress was seen showering Eijaz with hugs and cheek kisses. While Eijaz looked a little disinterested in Pavitra's sudden pampering, she continued to mellow him down.

In fact, Pavitra also told Eijaz that she is now not going to leave his side, and will pester him till they're there in the BB 14 house. From cheek kisses to hugs, from playing with his ears to forehead kisses, Pavitra went all out to show his love and admiration for Eijaz. However, their mushy closeness has received a 'mixed response' from the viewers. Many netizens have reacted to this unexpected blooming romance of sorts between Pavitra and Eijaz. While some liked the duo, others were 'confused' about their relationship, and some others called it 'fake.' 

Here's how fans reacted to Pavitra and Eijaz's blooming closeness: 

What are your thoughts about Pavitra and Eijaz's closeness? Do you think their bond is real? Or do you think they're just doing all this for the cameras to be in the game? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Twitter

