Bigg Boss 14: Netizens disappointed with Sara Gurpal’s eviction by the seniors; Call it an unfair decision

Sara Gurpal, who was nominated along with Nishant Singh Malkhani and Rahul Vaidya, became the first contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 14.

After witnessing a dhamakedar Weekend Ka Vaar with host , Bigg Boss 14 seems to pick up some pace. While the superstar was missing the real drama in the house, the new week did come with new drama and major twist as well. After all, the popular reality show witnessed its first nomination and also the first eviction. While Nishant Singh Malkhani, Sara Gurpal and Rahul Vaidya were nominated for elimination, it was the Punjabi singer who was the first one to get evicted from Bigg Boss 14.

The decision was taken unanimously by seniors , Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. It did come as a shock to everyone. In fact, ever since then the social media has been brimming with opinions about Sara’s eviction. In fact, the netizens have been expressing their disappointment and have called Sara’s elimination an unfair decision. A Twitter user wrote, “Every eviction of #BiggBoss should be decided by the public not by any seniors or housemates, As Eviction of #SaraGurpal is totally unfair. Common @eyehinakhan. At least now you start taking your own decision. I want her back in #BiggBoss2020 this was unfair.” Another one tweeted, “Just saw lastest episode of #BiggBoss14 in which seniors let go @SGurpal. #SaraGurpal instead of others like seriously r u oll dumb they r the only one who praised her whenever she performed in tasks nd now like seriously. @eyehinakhan @GAUAHAR_KHAN you agreed with @sidharth_shukla.”

On the other hand, some of the Twitter users even wrote about bringing Sara back. “#Bringherback #SaraGurpal nd let viewers decide who is deserving or who is not otherwise I think #bb14 is flop show.

Every eviction of #BiggBoss should be decided by public not by any seniors or housemates,As Eviction of #SaraGurpal is totally unfair Common @eyehinakhan

At least now your start taking your own decision. I want her back in #BiggBoss2020 this was unfair @ColorsTV@BiggBoss — Ashish Hegde (@AshishHegde12) October 13, 2020

Just saw lastest episode of #BiggBoss14 in which seniors let go @SGurpal #SaraGurpal instead of othersLike seriously r u oll dumb they r the only one who praised her whenever she performed in tasks nd now like seriously @eyehinakhan @GAUAHAR_KHAN you agreed with @sidharth_shukla — leen Kaur (@leen00101) October 13, 2020

Not fair to evict #SaraGurpal who entertain us alot but stupidity of one person #siddharth ruined whole season #BiggBoss2020 — Rajan Singla (@RajanSi03434620) October 13, 2020

She doing much better then jaan so she deserve to be in biggboss#SaraGurpal — Sharanpreet Singh (@Sharanp31252223) October 13, 2020

Meanwhile, the recent promo of Bigg Boss 14 has given a glimpse of new drama in the show as the housemates will get into action and give each other a tough fight during the immunity task.

