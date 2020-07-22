Bigg Boss 14: Nia Sharma or Jasmin Bhasin; Which Naagin 4 star do you want to see on Salman Khan's show? VOTE

Nia Sharma or Jasmin Bhasin; Which Naagin 4 actress would you like to see locked up in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 house? Take the poll and let us know which Telly town beauty you want to see in BB 14.

Bigg Boss 14 is the most discussed topic in the Indian Television industry right now. After a blockbuster season last time, the makers of the controversial reality show are eyeing to make BB 14 as grand and entertaining. A lot of news regarding Bigg Boss season 14 has been going on. From the tentative celebrities to join the format and rules being changed, BB 14 has been making headlines for quite some days. While several TV stars have been approached for 's show, but names of two actresses in the 'tentative contestant list' have left fans excited. Well, we're talking about none other than Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin.

Nia and Jasmin who shared screen-space in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 have been speculated to enter the BB 14 house. Yes, the two beautiful actresses may be a part of the controversial show this year. There has been no confirmation regarding it by the makers or the actresses either. However, media reports have it that Nia and Jasmin have been approached for the show, and they are yet to comment on it. The two played sisters on the show, and also share a great off-screen bond. While Nia plays Brinda, Jasmin was seen as Nayantara on Naagin 4. Naagin 4 is in its finale leg, and the supernatural thriller will bid adieu to fans soon.

Both, Nia and Jasmin, enjoy a 'huge' fan base and are loved for their individual personalities. Though there's no comparison between the two as they are fun and popular in their own space, who do you want to see in Bigg Boss 14, Nia Sharma, or Jasmin Bhasin? Which Naagin 4 actress would you like to see locked up in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 house, Nia Sharma or Jasmin Bhasin? Who fits the bill for the Bigg Boss season 14? Let us know in the comment section below.

