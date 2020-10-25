Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Nikki, Rahul, Jaan, Abhinav & others get 'ugly' as they decide who's the most seen on show

Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu and other Bigg Boss 14 contestants are going to get into a heated debate as they choose which contestant gets the most screen time on the show. Take a look at the BB 14 promo.

Bigg Boss 14 contestants are again going to get into a heated discussion today during the Weekend Ka Vaar. While viewers are eagerly waiting for host to introduce the wild card contestants, the inmates will get 'ugly' during a game. Bigg Boss will give housemates a task where they have to choose who is the 'most seen inmate' from Bigg Boss 14.

It means, which housemate do they think has the most screen time during every 60 minutes (1 hour) episode of the show. They have to calculate who according to gets how much screen time in one BB 14 episode and why. Simply put, 'Kaun zyada dikh raha hai?' This game will lead to heated discussions among the housemates, as they try to prove they are better than the others. Nikki says she feels she is seen for 23 minutes daily on TV as she has been vocal about everything in the house. Abhinav and Rahul disagree with her, taunting her that her 'issues' with others on the same thing are now boring.

Rahul says he might be seen for 9 minutes as he 'goes all out' during the task. While Nikki says he deserves the 2-minute slot, Abhinav gives him 1. 5 minutes, as he has an 'irritant' factor which gets boring with time. Later, Jaan also vouches for 9 minutes, as he finds himself interactive and entertaining. But, Nikki 'strongly' disapproves of it and says he deserves 30 seconds of screen time. Nikki calls out Jaan as she says he does not have a personality and acted like her puppet.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo:

Kisko kitna milta hai screen time aur kyun, batayenge aaj sabhi ghar waale. Kya yeh task bhi le aayega unke mann ki baat saamne?

Jaaniye aaj raat 9 baje.

Catch it before TV on @VootSelect #WeekendKaVaar #BiggBoss2020 #BB14 pic.twitter.com/eQEQvKkvkg — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 25, 2020

Well, this task is certainly going to bring new twists to the BB 14 house. Also, are you excited to welcome the three wild card entries, Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh, and Shardul Pandit in the house tonight? Let us know in the comment section below.

Colors TV

