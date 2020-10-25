  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Nikki, Rahul, Jaan, Abhinav & others get 'ugly' as they decide who's the most seen on show

Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu and other Bigg Boss 14 contestants are going to get into a heated debate as they choose which contestant gets the most screen time on the show. Take a look at the BB 14 promo.
41362 reads Mumbai Updated: October 25, 2020 03:08 pm
Bigg Boss 14 contestants are again going to get into a heated discussion today during the Weekend Ka Vaar. While viewers are eagerly waiting for host Salman Khan to introduce the wild card contestants, the inmates will get 'ugly' during a game. Bigg Boss will give housemates a task where they have to choose who is the 'most seen inmate' from Bigg Boss 14. 

It means, which housemate do they think has the most screen time during every 60 minutes (1 hour) episode of the show. They have to calculate who according to gets how much screen time in one BB 14 episode and why. Simply put, 'Kaun zyada dikh raha hai?' This game will lead to heated discussions among the housemates, as they try to prove they are better than the others. Nikki says she feels she is seen for 23 minutes daily on TV as she has been vocal about everything in the house.  Abhinav and Rahul disagree with her, taunting her that her 'issues' with others on the same thing are now boring.

ALSO READ:  Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Shardul Pandit angers Naina Singh with indecent remarks; Kavita Kaushik calls him 'joker'

Rahul says he might be seen for 9 minutes as he 'goes all out' during the task. While Nikki says he deserves the 2-minute slot, Abhinav gives him 1. 5 minutes, as he has an 'irritant' factor which gets boring with time. Later, Jaan also vouches for 9 minutes, as he finds himself interactive and entertaining. But, Nikki 'strongly' disapproves of it and says he deserves 30 seconds of screen time. Nikki calls out Jaan as she says he does not have a personality and acted like her puppet. 

Take a look at the BB 14 promo: 

Well, this task is certainly going to bring new twists to the BB 14 house. Also, are you excited to welcome the three wild card entries, Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh, and Shardul Pandit in the house tonight? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Nora Fatehi challenges Rahul, Eijaz & other boys for 'Garmi' hook step; Salman Khan enjoys

 

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

