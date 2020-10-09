Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli accuses Pavitra Punia for picking fights for 'footage,' Latter warns she'll hit he

Another fight is going to break out in the Bigg Boss 14 house today. Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia are going to get into a heated war of words. While Nikki will use cuss words and point fingers at Pavitra, the latter will accuse her of getting into scuffles for 'content.' Here's what will happen.

Bigg Boss fights are never-ending. From the beginning to the end of the season, contestants are seen going at loggerheads all the time. Much to everyone's surprise, Bigg Boss 14 did start with a 'bang' as on the very first day, inmates Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin got into a war of words, over duties. And it looks like fights in the BB 14 house won't just stop.

In last night's episode, viewers saw Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia getting into an ugly verbal spat, as the latter targetted the singer for not diligently doing his duty of cleaning the bathroom. It so happens that Pavitra complains to Rahul as she finds a wet tissue paper lying in the bathroom, and points out his mistake of not cleaning properly. Rahul gets angry as he does not like Pavitra being bossy and raising her voice with him, and loses his cool.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14, October 8, Day 5 written update: Sidharth gives immunity to Nikki; Rubina is an accepted inmate

So, he also taunts her for her bad cooking skills, and the situations heat up as Pavitra starts using cuss words. Their spat turns into allegations and accusations. Now, if you thought it has come to an end, you're wrong. In tonight's episode, Nikki and Pavitra will get into a nasty heated argument over the same issue. According to the promo, Nikki will lose control over her anger and will accuse Pavitra of picking fights with others, merely for content aka footage.

While venting out her anger in front of Abhinav Shukla, Nikki will tell him that Pavitra is getting into scuffles just for the cameras. Pavitra will overhear this, and confront her about the same. Nikki argues that if she (Pavitra) can abuse someone, she has the right to give her opinions. This does not go down well with Pavitra, and they enter into a heated spat. Things get so out of hand, that Pavitra again shows her angry avatar, and threatens to 'hit (slap) Nikki.

Take a look at the promo here:

Well, this fight between the two beauties happened due to a misunderstanding and communication gap. It would be interesting to see how their equation changes in the upcoming episodes. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena indirectly calls Shehnaaz 'BB 13's most irritating inmate' while taking a dig at Nikki

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×