  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli BREAKS Jaan Sanu's heart as she refuses to go on a date with him; Netizens REACT

In a surprising move, Jaan Kumar Sanu confessed his liking for Nikki Tamboli in yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 14. However, the actress broke his heart as she refused to go on a date with him, and called him her 'bhai jaan.' Here's how Twitterati have reacted to this.
6401 reads Mumbai
Nikki Tamboli 'bro zones' Jaan Sanu in Bigg Boss 14 Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli BREAKS Jaan Sanu's heart as she refuses to go on a date with him; Netizens REACT
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bigg Boss is all about bonds, tasks, and playing the game for oneself. With season 14, many things have changed. From seniors ruling the freshers (new contestants) to new additions in the house, Bigg Boss season 14 is different. Usually, we see bonds being formed from the first day itself, but in BB 14 it is rather taking a long time for inmates to open up. 

But, there's one friendship that has been making heads turn since day 1, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli. The singer and South Indian actress have formed a great camaraderie, and are seen hanging around almost all the time. While some like their friendship, others felt that Jaan is being Nikki's sidekick, and following her orders without using his brain. With so many allegations and assumptions, the equation between Nikki and Jaan remained the same. They kept being each other's support system in the BB 14 house. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rahul Vaidya, Eijaz Khan try to impress Hina Khan with their dance and antics

However, in a surprising move, Jaan Sanu confessed his feelings for Nikki Tamboli. Yes, Jaan admitted that he 'likes' Nikki and wants to go on a date with her. It so happened that after the immunity task Nikki and Jaan indulged in a conversation. Here, Jaan flirted with Nikki and asked 'Date pe Chalogi show ke baad?' (Will you come on a date with me after BB 14?). However, breaking Jaan's heart, Nikki replied, 'Aap mere bhaijaan ho'( I consider you my brother). Jaan was left irritated by Nikki's reply and admitted that he 'likes' her, but she kept saying that she looks at him like a brother. 

Later, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Rahul Vaidya also teased Jaan about Nikki bro-zoning him. While he yet again confessed his 'feelings' for her, Jaan also stated that he is not pleased with Nikki calling him a brother. This conversation between Nikki and Jaan became the highlight of the show, and many viewers took to their social media handle to react on the same. 

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Nikki calling Jaan 'bhai' : 

Well, it would be interesting to see how their friendship takes a turn now. Will Nikki's feelings for Jaan change in the course of time? Or will this confession of love affect Jaan and Nikki's bond in the BB 14 house? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Shehzad Deol, Jasmin Bhasin get into an ugly spat with Nikki Tamboli during immunity task

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jaan Sanu turns 'personal masseur' for new senior Nikki Tamboli leaving her impressed
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Shehzad Deol, Jasmin Bhasin get into an ugly spat with Nikki Tamboli during immunity task
Bigg Boss 14, October 10, Day 7 written update: Nikki Tamboli become first confirmed contestant of the house
Bigg Boss 14: A clip featuring women seducing Sidharth Shukla for a task goes viral; Netizens call for ban
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Eijaz, Sara 'torture' Nikki Tamboli as she fights for immunity; Sidharth, Gauahar back her
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli accuses Pavitra Punia for picking fights for footage, Latter warns she'll hit her

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement