Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli calls Sidharth Shukla 'marriage material,' Latter flirts with her

When Sidharth Shukla entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a mentor, the happiness of fans knew no boundaries. They were excited to see the handsome hunk take over the BB house again, after winning the previous season. And it looks like, Sidharth is keeping up to fans' expectations, as he is leaving no stones unturned to provide the 'extra dose of entertainment.' From being competitive in tasks to goofing around with contestants, it wouldn't be wrong to say is 'ruling' the BB house once again.

While fans are loving his camaraderie with co-senior , his recently flirty banter with a fresher has caught everyone's attention. Well, we're talking about Nikki Tamboli. A recent video of the Sidharth and Nikki getting all flirty with each other during late-night conversations with other contestants has taken the internet by storm. It so happens that Gauahar Khan jokingly says that Nikki is Sidharth's favourite contestant in the BB 14 house. Jasmin Bhasin seconds Gauahar's thoughts. Sidharth in a flirty way says that he wanted to come to BB, only for Nikki. While their fun-loving banter continued, Jasmin asked Nikki if she would marry Sidharth, to which she promptly replied, 'of course, he is marriage material.'

Gauahar started teasing Sidharth that Nikki will catch feelings for him and wil fall in love with him. However, it would be bad, if Sidharth breaks Nikki's heart. To which Sidharth expressed, 'Why will I say no to her, and began crooning, 'Khullam khulla pyaar karenge hum dono.' Nikki also expresses that she loves Sidharth 'a lot.'

Well, Sidharth is certainly bringing all the masala in the Bigg Boss 14 house with his personality. Are you enjoying Sidharth and Nikki's newly formed bond? Let us know in the comment section below.

