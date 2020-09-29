Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli channelling Nora Fatehi & grooving to Dilbar for the grand premiere? Watch Teaser

With only four days left for the grand launch of Bigg Boss 14, the makers have revealed a teaser from the premiere starring a contestant dancing on Nora Fatehi's Dilbar. While the face is not clear, it seems like it is South Indian actress Nikki Tamboli. Take a look.

The most-awaited reality show of the year is all set to make its grand entry in a few days, and the excitement is top-notch. We're talking about the most-watched show, Bigg Boss. The show is all set to begin its 'controversial' journey again from October 3 (2020) with Bigg Boss 14, and fans cannot keep calm. The makers are also leaving no stones unturned to increase the curiosity of fans.

With merely some days left for the grand premiere, names of several celebrities who might and might not enter the BB 14 house have been popping up since the longest times. Among the names to make the list of BB 14 contestants is that of South Indian actress Nikki Tamboli. While rumours of Nikki Tamboli participating in Bigg Boss 14 to raise temperatures have been doing rounds for quite some time, her BTS moments from the show's shooting added more spark.

Now, the makers of BB 14 have revealed a teaser of much-anticipated from the premiere which has got Nikki Tamboli's fans excited. In the teaser, a female contestant is seen dancing on Nora Fatehi's Dilbar. While the face is not clear, it seems like it is none other than Nikki Tamboli. With the glimpses, body language, and moves, it can be said that there are high probabilities of the girl in the teaser being Nikki Tamboli. Also, it cannot be missed that some pictures of Nikki prepping up for the BB 14 launch performance have spread like wildfire a few weeks ago.

Take a look at the teaser here:

Well, so it looks like Nikki Tamboli is all set to channel her inner Nora Fatehi to flaunt her moves on the peppy track Dilbar from John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch BB 14?

Meanwhile, the tentative list of the Bigg Boss season 14 participants includes Naina Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan, Gia Manek, Neha Sharma, and others.

