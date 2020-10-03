Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli to raise the temperature with her panache on Salman Khan’s show?

In this new promo of Bigg Boss 14, the makers have given the glimpse of one of the contestants of Salman Khan’s show and she is keen to rule the hearts of the audience with her stint.

After much of the anticipation, the day has finally arrived. The day when Bigg Boss 14 will be premiered and the entertainment level on Indian television to move to a higher level. As the audience is counting hours for Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere tonight, the makers are making sure to keep them excited interesting promos of the popular reality show. The new promo of Bigg Boss 14 has introduced another contestant of the season which happens to be the South Indian actress Nikki Tamboli.

In the promo, Nikki was seen giving a sizzling performance as she is set to raise the temperature in the house. The actress is adamant to rule the hearts with her stint on the show. For the uninitiated, Nikki is known for her stint in movies like Kanchana 3, Thippara Meesam, and Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu. In fact, in another promo, Nikki was seen in a conversation with host and her jolly nature is already grabbing the attention. It will be interesting to see how she will perform on the popular reality show:

Take a look at Bigg Boss 14 promo featuring Nikki Tamboli:

Meanwhile, apart from Nikki, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin etc will be seen entering Bigg Boss 14. Besides, former contestants, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan will be seen in the new season of the show and will be challenging the contestants. On the other hand, the BB house will also be coming with never seen before facilities like spa, theatre, restaurant and shopping mall.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Are Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav, Pavitra, Nikki part of Sidharth Shukla’s team on show?

Credits :Colors Twitter

Share your comment ×