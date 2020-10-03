  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli to raise the temperature with her panache on Salman Khan’s show?

In this new promo of Bigg Boss 14, the makers have given the glimpse of one of the contestants of Salman Khan’s show and she is keen to rule the hearts of the audience with her stint.
20681 reads Mumbai Updated: October 3, 2020 05:07 pm
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli to raise the temperature with her panache on Salman Khan’s show?Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli to raise the temperature with her panache on Salman Khan’s show?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After much of the anticipation, the day has finally arrived. The day when Bigg Boss 14 will be premiered and the entertainment level on Indian television to move to a higher level. As the audience is counting hours for Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere tonight, the makers are making sure to keep them excited interesting promos of the popular reality show. The new promo of Bigg Boss 14 has introduced another contestant of the season which happens to be the South Indian actress Nikki Tamboli.

In the promo, Nikki was seen giving a sizzling performance as she is set to raise the temperature in the house. The actress is adamant to rule the hearts with her stint on the show. For the uninitiated, Nikki is known for her stint in movies like Kanchana 3, Thippara Meesam, and Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu. In fact, in another promo, Nikki was seen in a conversation with host Salman Khan and her jolly nature is already grabbing the attention. It will be interesting to see how she will perform on the popular reality show:

Take a look at Bigg Boss 14 promo featuring Nikki Tamboli:

Meanwhile, apart from Nikki, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin etc will be seen entering Bigg Boss 14. Besides, former contestants, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan will be seen in the new season of the show and will be challenging the contestants. On the other hand, the BB house will also be coming with never seen before facilities like spa, theatre, restaurant and shopping mall.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Are Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav, Pavitra, Nikki part of Sidharth Shukla’s team on show?

Credits :Colors Twitter

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkhani set to take over Salman Khan’s show with charm? THIS new promo hints so
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin: Journey, Link Ups, Personal Life; Everything you want to know about her
Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan's 'little BB chalet' will leave you stunned; Watch Video
Bigg Boss 14: Naagin actress Surbhi Chandna is excited about Salman Khan’s show; Sends best wishes to the team
Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan shares his COVID 19 special look for the grand premiere of his show; See Post
Bigg Boss Flashback EXCLUSIVE: Gauahar Khan recounts standing her ground against Salman Khan on the show

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement