Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli’s dirty act during nomination leaves everyone shocked; Twitterati call her ‘cheap’
Bigg Boss 14 is one of the shows which never fail to surprise the audience. While the makers have been coming with interesting tasks, the contestants also don’t leave any stone unturned to save their place in the game. And as the competition has been getting intense, the contestants are giving each other a tough fight. However, Nikki Tamboli recently left everyone shocked after she took a ‘dirty’ way to escape the nominations for eliminations lately on the popular reality show.
It so happened that the nomination task was all about a face off between two contestants wherein each of them will have to prove why they are more deserving. Amid this argument during the task, the contestants will have to save the oxygen mask to escape the nominations. While Nikki had a face off with Rahul Vaidya, the two were seen giving their opinions. However, Nikki surprised everyone after she snatched the oxygen mask, ran away and hid it in her pants. Her dirty trick has left everyone brimming with an opinion. In fact, the netizens have slammed her for the same and called her fake.
A Twitter user wrote, “#NikkiTamboli what u did today exactly is the most shameful thing and this is exactly what woman card is because you knew rahul cannot defend the mask now.” “#NikkiTamboli will play women card today and blame #RahulVaidya.... How disgusting this lady is,” another user tweeted.
Here’s look at tweets criticizing Nikki Tamboli for her ‘dirty’ act on Bigg Boss 14:
#NikkiTamboli will play women card today and blame #RahulVaidya...
.
How disgusting this lady is. #BiggBoss14 #BB14
— Akshit (@khabri_boss) November 3, 2020
koi itna cheap kaise ho sakta .task jeetne ke liyea kuch bhi #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss #biggboss14 #RahulVaidya #nikkitamboli #RubinaDialik #JasmineBhasin #WeSupportRahulVaidya pic.twitter.com/7yODfuIa3z
— vi (@vinaygupta99) November 3, 2020
This is what #NikkiTamboli did during The Task Against #RahulVaidya Besharmi ki hadd hoti h #RubinaDilaik #JasmineBhasin #AbhinavShukla #BigBoss14 #BB14 pic.twitter.com/oAWTZ226z6
— Itsrealamit143 (@itsrealamit) November 3, 2020
#NikkiTamboli what u did today exactly is the most shameful thing and this is exactly what woman card is because you knew rahul cannot defend the mask now
— (@bornsavageme) November 3, 2020
Aaj jo #NikkiTamboli kregi , i think that is or will be the CHEAPEST move by any contestant to win any task ...SHAMEFUL !!!!
Respect for #RahulVaidya#BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020#BB14
— RAJ MALHOTRA (@believer_0) November 3, 2020
@ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan
Cheap girl is doing cheap things #NikkiTamboli
— vishal singh (@SinghVishal0640) November 3, 2020
