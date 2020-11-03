Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli’s dirty act during nomination leaves everyone shocked; Twitterati call her ‘cheap’

Nikki Tamboli will be seen opting for a dirty trick to escape the nominations for eliminations on Bigg Boss 14. Here’s what the netizens have to say about her act.

Bigg Boss 14 is one of the shows which never fail to surprise the audience. While the makers have been coming with interesting tasks, the contestants also don’t leave any stone unturned to save their place in the game. And as the competition has been getting intense, the contestants are giving each other a tough fight. However, Nikki Tamboli recently left everyone shocked after she took a ‘dirty’ way to escape the nominations for eliminations lately on the popular reality show.

It so happened that the nomination task was all about a face off between two contestants wherein each of them will have to prove why they are more deserving. Amid this argument during the task, the contestants will have to save the oxygen mask to escape the nominations. While Nikki had a face off with Rahul Vaidya, the two were seen giving their opinions. However, Nikki surprised everyone after she snatched the oxygen mask, ran away and hid it in her pants. Her dirty trick has left everyone brimming with an opinion. In fact, the netizens have slammed her for the same and called her fake.

A Twitter user wrote, “#NikkiTamboli what u did today exactly is the most shameful thing and this is exactly what woman card is because you knew rahul cannot defend the mask now.” “#NikkiTamboli will play women card today and blame #RahulVaidya.... How disgusting this lady is,” another user tweeted.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rahul Vaidya gets 'emotional' as Nikki Tamboli plays a 'dirty' move during nomination task

Here’s look at tweets criticizing Nikki Tamboli for her ‘dirty’ act on Bigg Boss 14:

#NikkiTamboli what u did today exactly is the most shameful thing and this is exactly what woman card is because you knew rahul cannot defend the mask now — (@bornsavageme) November 3, 2020

Aaj jo #NikkiTamboli kregi , i think that is or will be the CHEAPEST move by any contestant to win any task ...SHAMEFUL !!!! Respect for #RahulVaidya#BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020#BB14 — RAJ MALHOTRA (@believer_0) November 3, 2020

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×