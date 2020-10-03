Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli tells Salman Khan she is single; Did she DENY her rumoured relation with DJ Rohit?

After Jaan Kumar Sanu, Bigg Boss 14 makers have revealed yet another confirmed BB 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli in a new promo, wherein she is seen talking about herself, personal life, relationship, and sharing some fun moments with Salman Khan on the stage. Read on.

The countdown to Indian Television's much-loved reality show, Bigg Boss 14 has begun. BB 14 is all set to hit the TV's screens today at 9 pm, but before, host takes on the stage, makers are leaving no stones unturned to increase fans' curiosity. They have been dropping new promos and teasers for the past few days, leaving ardent fans.

With a few hours left for the grand premiere, BB 14 makers have released yet another teaser, which confirms another contestant after Jaan Kumar Sanu. Yes, the second confirmed contestant has been unveiled and it is none other than Nikki Tamboli. In the new promo, Nikki Tamboli can be seen making a 'grand entry' in a purple dress with ruffle shoulders as she grooves to the peppy track 'Laila Mein Laila' as she joins Salman Khan on the stage. She is seen talking about herself, personal life, relationship, and sharing some fun moments with the host.

Salman strikes a conversation with her and asks, 'Why do the boys who try to woo become so helpless?' To which she replies, 'I'm very funny and bubbly. I did not know how to flirt with boys, but I especially learnt flirting now,' leaving Salman in splits. Nikki's drama, fun-loving and nakhra's caught Salman's attention, and he could be seen enjoying his time with the South Indian actress on the stage.

Interestingly, it ooks like on the very first day, Nikki has spilled a secret about her relationship status. It so happened that while talking to Salman she revealed that he is 'single'. It also means that Nikki has denied all rumours of her alleged with DJ Rohit Gida.

When Salman asked her if she has a boyfriend, Nikki replied 'Single hoon main (I am single).' In turn, she replied with 'Phas gaye na?' making Salman laugh his heart out.

Rumours of Nikki dating Mumbai’s famous DJ Rohit Gida. Rohit is quite popular in the music circuit in Mumbai, and he often plays in Bandra. Nikki and Rohit are quite often seen spending quality time together and are also spotted by the paparazzi. However, it looks like Nikki has already squashed all the speculations.

It would be interesting to see how this vivacious, high-spirited, and happy-go-lucky young girl spends her time in the Bigg Boss 14 house. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

