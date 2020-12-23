Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli's mom slams Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan for their cheap comments against the actress

Bigg Boss 14 has witnessed the entry of a few challengers who are mostly from the previous seasons. Read on for further details.

Bigg Boss 14 has become interesting with every passing day for all the obvious reasons. Things further spiced up after the entry of the wild cards including Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, and others. Everyone is aware of Rakhi, Arshi, and Kashmera’s open rivalry against Nikki Tamboli. As Kashmera is already evicted, let’s focus on the other two here. Now, Tamboli’s mom Pramila has slammed both of them owing to the alleged cheap comments that they passed on to the actress.

She further adds that if they think this to be a comedy then it is very down market. Nikki’s mother says that certain things are vulgar and she finds it shocking that they are shown in the show. The star mom then talks about how Rakhi and Arshi have objections regarding everything. She also alleges that they have a problem even when Manu Punjabi or Rahul Mahajan sit with the actress. Pramila Tamboli recalls how the others were laughing and clapping when Nikki was getting abused.

She then states that Nikki Tamboli was taking the torture for around 8 days because of which she wanted to quit the show. Pramila Ji adds that she is proud of how her daughter did not respond to such bad words. She then slams Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya while accusing them of supporting Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan’s cheap comments against the actress. The star mom also alleges that Rahul holds a grudge against Nikki because she said a few things about him.

