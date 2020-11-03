Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkhani REACTS to his elimination from the show with a cryptic message

Nishant Singh Malkhani, who had participated in Bigg Boss 14 lately, was evicted from the show along with wild card contestant Kavita Kaushik.

Bigg Boss 14 never fails to surprise. Each day comes with a new twist in the game which leaves the housemates and the audience astonished. Interestingly, the popular reality show has been gaining pace lately and the house has been witnessing some high voltage drama. Adding to the entertainment quotient, Bigg Boss 14 witnessed a double eviction lately wherein Nishant Singh Malkhani and Kavita Kaushik were eliminated. The elimination took place on the basis of audience votes along with opinions from the housemates in the green zone.

Needless to say, the elimination did come as a surprise for everyone. While the audience has been brimming with an opinion over this double elimination, Nishant has shared a cryptic post after his eviction from the show. He shared a reel wherein he was seen saying, “Iss hafte Bigg Boss ke ghar me jo mere sath hua, jo mujhe kaha gya, uske liye mera sirf ek jawab hai, ‘Chamak sabko nazar aati hai, par andhera wo koi nahi dekh pata’ (So, what happened with me in the Bigg Boss house and what I was told, I just have one answer for it. Everyone can see shine but no one can see the darkness.).”

In the caption, the Guddan Tumse Se Na Ho Payega actor asked his fans if his eviction from the popular reality show was fair. Meanwhile, Nishant’s massive fan following has called his elimination unfair and expressed his disappointment towards Bigg Boss makers. “Apke saath bahut unfair hua, hum fans ke votes ki koi value hi nahi, ab ghar walo ke hisaab se decide hoga ki ghar me koun rahega aur koun nahi,” an Instagram user had commented on Nishant’s post.

