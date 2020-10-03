Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkhani set to take over Salman Khan’s show with charm? THIS new promo hints so

The new promo of Bigg Boss 14 will give a glimpse of another contestant of Salman Khan’s show and it will leave you more excited for the grand premiere.

It is just a couple of hours left for Bigg Boss 14 to take over our television screens and the audience is eagerly looking forward to the much awaited grand premiere of this popular reality show. Adding on to their excitement, the makers have been dropping interesting promos of the show to keep the audience intrigued as they give a glimpse of the contestants of Bigg Boss 14. The recent promo of the show is breaking the internet as it welcomes yet another celebrity contestant on the show.

We are talking about Nishant Singh Malkhani who has been a television heartthrob and enjoys a massive fan following across the world. The promo featured him grooving to ’s popular track ‘Ghungroo’. While his face wasn’t revealed in the promo, his fans can’t stop gushing about his charm. Looks like the Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor is set to take over the Bigg Boss house with his swag and will make the ladies go weak on their knees.

Here’s a look at the new promo of Bigg Boss 14:

To note, Bigg Boss 14 will once again witness as its host. The show will be coming up with several interesting changes in this new season be it the format, theme, facilities, etc. It is also reported that BB14 will be following Roadies format wherein there will be mentors who will have their teams and these teams will then compete against each other. So far, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan will be seen making their way inside the house as mentors.

Credits :Colors Twitter

