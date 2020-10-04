Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkhani SLAMS Sidharth Shukla for his aggression & misconduct with girls in BB 13

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani criticised Sidharth Shukla in front of Salman Khan for his aggression and misbehaviour with women during his stint in the BB 13 house. Here's what Nishant had to say about Sidharth's anger.

Bigg Boss 14 began with grandeur last night (October 3, 2020) as welcomed viewers for an altogether new season. After a long wait, curiosity, and speculations, Salman finally revealed the contestants of season 14 and invited them to the BB 14 stage. The contestants made a grand entry with their introductory performances, and also got chatty with them.

One of the contestants is Nishant Singh Malkhani. Yes, the Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega actor will be locked in the BB 14 house this year. After welcoming Nishant on stage, Salman had an interesting conversation with him. To understand his point of view, in a game called BBQ, Salman asked him a tricky question. Salman posed a situational question in front of Nishant with two options and asked him to pick what he feels is right This has caught everyone's attention, as Nishant called out and criticised Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's aggression and misbehaviour with women during his season.

Salman asked Nishant, 'In the history of Bigg Boss, what do you not support - Sidharth Shukla's aggression or Gauahar Khan leaving the house with . To which, Nishant within a minute replied, 'Sidharth's aggression.'

He also cited the reason for his choice, and explained, 'Aggression is not a bad thing, you have to be aggressive to save your self-respect sometimes. But it is important that if you raise your voice, you ensure that you are not lowering your standards. Several times I have seen, that Sidharth did not take care of this while speaking to girls in the BB 13 house. And I did not like that at all.'

However, little did Nishant know that Sidharth was listening to all his talks from a secret area along with and Gauahar Khan. While Gauahar and Sidharth were carefully listening to Nishant's opinions, Hina couldn't stop laughing and said, 'Someone please tell Nishant that he has to come here afterward,' while Sidharth seemed a little upset by Nishant's take.

Finally, the Toofani seniors (Hina, Sidharth, and Gauahar) who had the power to accept or reject a contestant, rejected Nishant, and made him join the reject zone with Rubina Dilaik. It would be interesting to see what happens if Nishant enters the BB 14 house and meets the angry young man Sidharth Shukla. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors

