Bigg Boss 14: Not Gauahar Khan, Shehzad Deol wants to take Hina Khan for a date

Shehzad Deol of Punjab admits he wants to take Hina Khan on a date when asked by Salman Khan during the Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere.

Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere is one of the most awaited event for the year. The most popular show is back with Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Shehzaad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal as contestants. Punjabi model Shehzad Deol entered the house as the first turban sardar of the show.

Shehzad already has done two reality shows and in today's BB grilling when quizzed Shehzad who would want to take on a date between Guauhar, Hina and Salman himself, Shehzad selected Hina. Shehzad said that he has followed Hina's season closely and the way she upped the fashion quotient recalling her 110 night suits was quite adorable. He, however, mentioned that while he finds Hina hot, that does not mean Gauahar isn't hot. He finds Gauahar hot too but between the two, he would like to go on a date with Hina.

Speaking about wanting to showcase his true self to win hearts this season, Shehzad shares,"I have always looked forward to getting an opportunity to participate in a reality show like Bigg Boss, and now that I have finally gotten the chance to do so, I am going to utilize this chance to only and only win the audiences hearts. Being a typical Punjabi boy at heart, I am going to show the world what we Punjabis are made of! While our mantra in life is khao, peeyo, aish karo leken kisi ka dil na dukhao, when the situation arises I will take the right stand in the house depending on the matter."

