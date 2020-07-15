  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Not October, Salman Khan's show to air in September; Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena to be part of it?

According to latest reports Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 is all set to go floors from September (2020). Also, Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma and Madhubala star Vivian Dsena have been finalised for BB 14. Read on.
Bigg Boss 14 fans, there's some good news for you all. As per the latest reports,  the show is going to air from September this year. Yes, you read that right! Earlier it was reported that Bigg Boss season 14 will be delayed, and may go on floors in the last week of October, however, the latest news suggests that the Salman Khan hosted show will premiere from September 2020. A news report in the Mumbai Mirror state states that the BB 14 will be aired in the next two months. 

Not only this, but a few well-known faces from the Indian Television industry may also be a part of the show. We're talking about none other than Nia Sharma and Vivian Dsena. Yes, a source close to the show revealed Mumbai Mirror, 'Yes, Salman is on board and the show kicks off in two months. We have started talking to prospective participants, among them are popular television actors, Vivian Dsena and Nia Sharma, and are hopeful they will come on board.' 

While Vivian is known for shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Nia is currently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4. The show is in its final leg and will bid adieu to viewers soon.  However, there has not been any confirmation from the makers or the actors about the same yet. 

Earlier, it was revealed that the makers are planning to change some rules and format of the show, owing to the COVID-19 crisis. This time the format will have a connection with the lockdown situation. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

 

