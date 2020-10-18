Bigg Boss 14: Not Rubina Dilaik, but Jasmin Bhasin is the 'highest' voted contestant this week?

According to gossip mongers, Jasmin Bhasin will defeat Rubina Dilaik to be the highest voted contestant in Bigg Boss 14 this week. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 14 is pacing up. Gradually, the contestants are understanding the dynamics of the house, forming groups, and giving their cent percent in the tasks. It wouldn't be wrong to say that by week 2, several inmates have begun to play their 'game' and think of survival. After a roller-coaster week, today is the day will take the podium and give them a realistic view of their doings in the house.

It's time for Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, and one nominated contestant will have to bid adieu to the BB 14 house. Salman will drop a googly and ask housemates to decide which contestant should be eliminated mutually. While they will get into a heated discussion over this, we've some news regarding the eliminations tonight. The nominated contestants include Jaan Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Shehzad Deol, and Jasmin Bhasin. While viewers are contemplating who will be evicted tonight, insider news has revealed some information.

Now, according to a Bigg Boss 14 fan page, Jasmin Bhasin is not the contestant to be eliminated tonight. Yes, you read that right, the Naagin 4 actress will be saved. Not only this, she is possibly the highest voted contestant this week. Surprised, aren't you? As per the post by the insider, Salman will tell during the show, 'Jasmin rote rote sabse zyada votes le aayi.' (Jasmin has collected the most amount of votes).

This also means that Jasmin has defeated Rubina in the 'number game.' Rubina is touted to be one of the most loved actresses on TV, and viewers are admiring her stint in BB 14 as well. But, it seems like, Jasmin has the upper-hand this time.

Take a look at insider news here:

Well, if this news turns out to be true, Jasmin Bhasin fans are certainly going to do a happy dance tonight. What are your thoughts on the same? Which nominated contestant do you think will be eliminated tonight? Let us know in the comment section below.

