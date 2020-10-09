  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14: Not Sidharth, netizens back Shehzad in their fight; Slam Sid for being partial, supporting Nikki

Here's what Twitterati have to say about Sidharth Shukla and Shehzad Deol's war of words yesterday in the Bigg Boss 14 house, over Nikki Tamboli.
27082 reads Mumbai
Viewers react to Sidharth Shukla and Shehzad Deol's heated argumentBigg Boss 14: Not Sidharth, netizens back Shehzad in their fight; Slam Sid for being partial, supporting Nikki
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bigg Boss 14 is certainly providing an extra dose of entertainment to viewers with the drama and fights happening inside the house. In last night's episodes, viewers saw Sidharth Shukla's tempers flying as Shehzad Deol interrupted in the task ruining the game for Nikki Tamboli. Sidharth got into a heated argument with Shehzad pointing out his bad behavior towards women. 

Sidharth was angry with Shehzad's unnecessary intervention as he felt it was the girls' task, and there was no need for the boys' involvement in it. Further, raking up Shehzad's claims on BB 14's premiere night that he does not 'disrespect women,' Sidharth schooled Shehzad for raising his voice against Nikki during their fights. An infuriated Sidharth claimed that Shehzad is playing mind games, he is double-faced, as his actions don't match his words. While Shehzad tried to put his point and defend himself, Sidharth stuck to his views that he disrespects girls. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 'first' Weekend Ka Vaar details REVEALED; Here's when and where Salman Khan will shoot

While some contestants like Jaan Sanu and Eijaz Khan thought Sidharth's point was right, seniors Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan backed Shehzad. The two beauties supported Shehzad that there is no gender bias when it comes to disrespecting, and if the female is talking in a loud tone, then he is not a fault. 

After the previous episode, many viewers have expressed their opinions regarding this verbal spat between Sidharth and Shehzad. Not Sidharth, but several Twitter users and BB 14 viewers have extended their support to Shehzad. They have also called out Sidharth for his unfair nature, and partiality towards Nikki. 

Take a look at Twitterati's reaction on Sidharth and Shehzad's fight here: 

Not only the audience but even Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and Nishant Singh Malkhani felt that Nikki influenced Sidharth's decision as gave her the immunity. What are your thoughts on the same? Whose side are you on? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina Dilaik goes AGAINST Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan over luxury items

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni SLAMS Nikki Tamboli for hitting on Sidharth Shukla: World knows Shehnaaz Gill loves him
Bigg Boss 14: Did you know Shehzad Deol takes 10 different coloured turbans to create Punjab Da Munda style?
Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla talks to Hina Khan about his bond with Shehnaaz Gill making SidNaaz fans happy
Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai REACTS to Sidharth Shukla's 'aisi ladki' comment on Nikki Tamboli; See post
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli calls Sidharth Shukla 'marriage material,' Latter flirts with her
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki, Pavitra, Rubina Dilaik try to 'woo' Sidharth Shukla for immunity

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement