Bigg Boss 14: Not Sidharth, netizens back Shehzad in their fight; Slam Sid for being partial, supporting Nikki

Bigg Boss 14 is certainly providing an extra dose of entertainment to viewers with the drama and fights happening inside the house. In last night's episodes, viewers saw Sidharth Shukla's tempers flying as Shehzad Deol interrupted in the task ruining the game for Nikki Tamboli. Sidharth got into a heated argument with Shehzad pointing out his bad behavior towards women.

Sidharth was angry with Shehzad's unnecessary intervention as he felt it was the girls' task, and there was no need for the boys' involvement in it. Further, raking up Shehzad's claims on BB 14's premiere night that he does not 'disrespect women,' Sidharth schooled Shehzad for raising his voice against Nikki during their fights. An infuriated Sidharth claimed that Shehzad is playing mind games, he is double-faced, as his actions don't match his words. While Shehzad tried to put his point and defend himself, Sidharth stuck to his views that he disrespects girls.

While some contestants like Jaan Sanu and Eijaz Khan thought Sidharth's point was right, seniors and Gauahar Khan backed Shehzad. The two beauties supported Shehzad that there is no gender bias when it comes to disrespecting, and if the female is talking in a loud tone, then he is not a fault.

After the previous episode, many viewers have expressed their opinions regarding this verbal spat between Sidharth and Shehzad. Not Sidharth, but several Twitter users and BB 14 viewers have extended their support to Shehzad. They have also called out Sidharth for his unfair nature, and partiality towards Nikki.

Take a look at Twitterati's reaction on Sidharth and Shehzad's fight here:

I respect Siddharth but in this case he was completely wrong because he triedto defend Nikki by giving false allegations on shehzaad who was right in the game AND WE SHOULD SUPPORT SHEHZAAD

(because Sid is only a senior or we can say a ADHYAKSH})#SidharthShukIa #ShehzadDeol — GURDIT SINGH (@GABRUGURDIT) October 8, 2020

#ShehzadDeol was rocking today..He is the most genuine contestant in this season..What I like about him is his taking stand for his statement what he made Woh samne shukla hi kyu naa ho.

I love the way he cleared his thoughts so well Shukla bhi frustrated hoke chillane laga https://t.co/h6c51cU3QG — PRAT_kool Kata (@kata_prat) October 8, 2020

Shukla ji could not justify selection of #NikkiTamboli out of this week’s nomination .useless reasons, unnecessarily picking up on #ShehzadDeol & then justifying wrong behaviour of Tamboli it was partial Sidharth Shukla..clearly partial#BB14 #BiggBoss14 — BiggBoss14 (@_BiggBoss8_) October 9, 2020

I feel that #ShehzadDeol was not wrong in throwing #NikkiTamboli glasses.

Bcz it wasn't written k boys can't participate. And it was his call whom he wanna support.

And jas should not have left the tray.

Wrong decision sid!!#BiggBoss14#BiggBoss2020 — Aria Khan (@BbIsLove11) October 9, 2020

#ShehzadDeol was RIGHT in today's brawl against that saand. I've never seen Shehzad disrespect any woman in the house so far, and that abusive jaanwar has the AUDACITY to talk about respect LMAO. Ek ladki ke upar chai kisne phenki thi last season? #BB14 #BiggBoss14 — . (@ilahi_x) October 9, 2020

#ShehzadDeol has not done even 1% of disrespect of any girl as shukla has done last season.. Shukla is trying hard to prove him wrong just bcz he has spoken against him in his iv..Only shouting for no reason... But hats off to shehzad for giving him back right there. — sahil kashyap (@SahilKa82611159) October 9, 2020

I just LOVEEE #ShehzadDeol in today’s Epi He was soo right man, and that has no fucking right to yell at him without any reason. #BB14 #BigBoss14 — M (@Nirraishq) October 9, 2020

#ShehzadDeol was 1000% right.......more power to you bro — iamjagtar (@iamjagtar13) October 9, 2020

#ShehzadDeol said on premiere that i wont disrespect women and say wrong words to them..he did not abuse tamboli or did her character assasination..well that is called as disrespect..not taking tambolis shit and pointing it out when she is wrong isn’t disrespectful its being real — Arpita Sharda (@sharda_arpita) October 9, 2020

#SidharthShukla wait, wht?#ShezadDeol ko bolra hai to respect women

Koi usko pucho usne apne ssn mai kya kiya?

1 women ki b respect ni ki

Bhai phele khud karle fir dusro ko bol

Ulta chor kotwaal ko daate@sidharth_shukla @BiggBoss #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss #biggboss14 — Sachin Ramnani (@SachinRamnani18) October 8, 2020

Not only the audience but even Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and Nishant Singh Malkhani felt that Nikki influenced Sidharth's decision as gave her the immunity. What are your thoughts on the same? Whose side are you on? Let us know in the comment section below.

