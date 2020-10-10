Bigg Boss 14: Not Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan is the HIGHEST paid senior on the reality show

Here's how much Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan are taking away home for their stay of 2 weeks inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Read.

Bigg Boss 14 is already set to see its first weekend ka vaar tonight. The reality show this year saw three ex contestants, Gauahar Khan, and Sidharth Shukla enter as toofani seniors inside the house. Apart from them, 11 other contestants have entered as freshers. Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Shehzad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal have already been competing with each other and we have already informed that Naina Singh, Shardul Pandit, Rashmi Gupta will be entering the house in the third week.

Now, we had already informed that Rubina and Abhinav are perhaps the highest paid celebrity couple this year and are taking away Rs 5 lakh each week for their stay inside. We have an update on the whopping amount being taken home by the seniors as well for their 14 days stay inside. While Sidharth Shukla is taking away around Rs 32-35 lakh for two weeks. On the other hand, Hina is taking away Rs 72 lakh for two weeks.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: A clip featuring women seducing Sidharth Shukla for a task goes viral; Netizens call for ban

In the season, Sidharth has been given the authority to judge each contestant and their behaviour, Hina has been assigned BB Mall and gym, while Gauahar has been assigned kitchen.

Are you enjoying BB 14? Let us know in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Khabri

Share your comment ×