Bigg Boss 14 November 10 written update: Rubina gets nominated; Jasmin has an emotional breakdown

Bigg Boss 14's latest episode begins with Farah Khan's grilling session. However, everything turns upside down when the nominations begin.

10:30 PM: Farah Khan continues with her grilling session. The next to take the center stage is Abhinav Shukla followed by Nikki. Nikki says she hasn’t been able to vibe with Rubina and Abhinav at all.

10:40 PM: Jaan takes the witness box and is grilled for not being a true friend to Nikki. Jaan admits to back itching about Nikki and plotting against Eijaz for immunity. Farah also picks up Jaan for abusing Eijaz. Later Farah advises Rubina and Jasmin to not advise anything to Jaan as he never pays heed anyway.

10:46 PM: next to take the spot is Rahul Vaidya. Farah asks contestants to stop using the woman card inside the house. Shardul Pandit takes the stand next.

10:56 PM: Kavita Kaushik takes the stand next to and explains her angst against Eijaz.

11:04 PM: Rahul mimics Nikki during lunchtime. later, Eijaz and Nikki speak about Kavita not feeling bad about her words.

11:08 PM: Jasmin explains to Rubina about her ‘superiority complex’ along with Abhinav Shukla. Nikki, Abhinav, and Rubina discuss their differences on the lawn. Jasmin and Aly discuss their friendship where the former asks him to give her more attention.

11:30 PM: Aly runs out of the bathroom after watching Eijaz and Pavitra bond: the entire house pokes fun at the duo’s love and hate relationship. The nomination task begins. Abhinav becomes the first to get nominated. To save himself, he has to convince Aly to destroy Jasmin’s doll. Jasmin breaks down. Aly agrees to do it as Abhinav and Rubina took care of Jasmin in his absence and hence Abhinav gets saved from the nomination. Next to take the nomination chair is Jaan and Nikki has to destroy her blanket to save him, to which she instantly agrees. next to take the chair is Rubina. Rubina gets nominated. Abhinav saves Kavita from nominations. Aly is saved from nominations because of Rubina.

Credits : Colors TV

