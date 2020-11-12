Bigg Boss 14 November 11 Written Update: Rubina & Shardul nominated for eviction; Eijaz and Pavitra get flirty

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 has witnessed many ups and downs while leaving the audience shocked. Read on to know more.

10:30 PM: The nomination task continues with Eijaz taking the seat. Jaan destroys his family photo to save Eijaz. Eijaz gets emotional thinking about his mother. Next is Nikki who is saved by Rahul followed by Pavitra who takes the seat. To save Pavitra, Eijaz has to destroy two photos which are dear to him.

10:43 PM: Pavitra breaks down thinking about it while Eijaz completes the task to save the former. Pavitra rushes to hug Eijaz for his sacrifice and the two decide to bury the hatchet. Rubina, Aly console Pavitra as she is inconsolable.

10:47 PM: Shardul informs Eijaz that Rahul was laughing at them during the task. Eijaz without enquiring shouts at Rahul which leads to bickering between the two where the latter tells him that they were laughing at an inside joke of theirs and had nothing to do with Eijaz.

10:55 PM: To save Rahul, Pavitra has to destroy 10 of her outfits with colors and keep in the storeroom. She agrees to do it to win his trust. By the end of the task, Shardul and Rubina are nominated to get evicted this week.

11:02 PM: Rahul proposes marriage to Disha Parmar on national tv. Housemates cheer on.

11:06 PM: Bigg boss announces about the bb disco task where the housemates have to keep dancing throughout the night. The contestant who manages to stand still till the end will become the new captain. The party begins. Abhinav and Eijaz get into an argument after the latter yet again shrieks on being told that he broke rules.

11:30 PM: Abhinav and Eijaz get into an argument. Later by majorities, Rubina and Eijaz are out of the task.

11:45 PM: In the next round, Aly gets agitated with Nikki and ends up voting against Jaan and Kavita to get eliminated from the task. Eijaz and Pavitra, meanwhile, get mushy. Aly and Rahul speak to each other and it is strategized that the next captain would be Aly.

