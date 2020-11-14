Bigg Boss 14: November 14 Written Update: Aly Goni & others get emotional after receiving gifts from family

In this episode of Bigg Boss 14, the housemates will be seen celebrating the festival of Diwali along with some grilling by host Salman Khan.

It is Diwali here and this episode of Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 14 is coming up with some dhamakedar twists and turns. While will overview the jail task, Kavita Kaushik will be seen locking horns with Eijaz Khan once again. On the other hand, the popular reality show will also witness a celebratory mode as several television celebs will enter the show to celebrate the Diwali with the contestants. So, get ready for an interesting episode of Bigg Boss 14:

November 14, 2020 (Written Update):

10:57 PM: Next challenge is between Rubina and Kavita and the ladies were seen in grooving on the task 'Maiyya Maiya'. Aly was in awe of Rubina's performance and both won a lot of appreciation.

10:37 PM: The ladies then enter the BB house and are having some interesting tasks for the contestants. The first to lock the horns was Eijaz and Pavitra and the one winning the task will get a gift from their family member. Eijaz wins the task and gets a video message from his sister. The next set of competitors is Rahul and Nikki and the latter wins the task. As a result, Nikki gets her blanket and a message from her mother.

10:24 PM: Sudha Chandran, Monalisa, Mahima Makwana and Surbhi Jyoti grace Bigg Boss 14 stage for some fun as they will highlight the achai and burai on the show. While Sudha and Monalisa are the vamps, Mahima and Surbhi will promote. The ladies are seen getting into fun tasks and will be seen shaking a leg on Salman’s song Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

10:20 PM: Aly evicts Nikki and Jaan in third round and the contestants are in tears after getting gifts. Rahul gets a photo frame, while Pavitra apologises to her parents for taking them from granted. Eijaz is also in tears for after watching everyone getting emotional. Even Aly is in tears after receiving his gift. But he also gifted Jasmin a beautiful bracelet. On the other hand, Pavitra is also seen getting mushy with Eijaz.

10:16 PM: The contestants get emotional after getting gifts from their families. Aly then eliminates Kavita and Shardul in the second round. Rahul Vaidya gets teary eyed after receiving gifts from his family and so is Jaan. Nikki reveals she hasn’t been with her family for three years and is missing them. Pavitra is also in tears after receiving gift from her mother.

09:59 PM: Now is the time for a special task in Bigg Boss, wherein they will get a chance to win gifts from their families. In the task, Aly will have to eliminate two contestants in every round as a result they will not get the gifts. Eijaz and Jasmin volunteers to opt out of the game. On the other hand, Rubina and Abhinav are not a part of the task as they in jail.

09:53 PM: Pavitra is upset with Kavita and Rahul asks the FIR actress not to speak with her. Pavitra is visibly irked about the same. Kavita then states Pavitra was just over-reacting during nomination task. On the other hand, Pavitra is lashing out at Rahul and the two are getting into a heated argument. Kavita is then explaining her point to Aly, Nikki, Jasmin and Rahul and even says that she believes that Pavitra and Eijaz are faking their relationship.

09:46 PM: Salman asks Kavita why did she give up during the captaincy task. She said that she didn’t want to get into a fight despite having majority of votes to evict her from the task. Salman says Kavita has lost the spark and zeal with which she had entered the house. The superstar said that she had lost two important opportunities in the game but she missed out on those. Apart from captaincy, Salman asked Kavita why didn’t she expressed her opinion during Pavitra and Rahul’s argument. This leads to an argument among the contestants.

09:36 PM: It is the time for the caller of the week and it is for Eijaz. He is quizzed about his friends’ loyalty towards him, especially during the captaincy task. Salman was asked about breaking of the rules during the captaincy task and said there was groupism during the task.

09:32 PM: Next on the radar was Abhinav who had saved Kavita in the game. Salman is of the opinion that Abhinav’s decision are being influenced by Kavita. The superstar grills Rahul Vaidya for his performance during the week. The former Indian Idol singer stated that he lost balance and got emotional during the task. Salman then also teases Pavitra for her expressions during the task.

09:25 PM: Now is the time for the sacrifices made by contestants during the nomination task. Salman asks Aly how did he prioritize Abhinav’s nomination over Jasmin’s emotion for her doll. He grills them for lacking the competitive spirit in the game.

09:20 PM: Kavita Kaushik is then seen complaining to Salman Khan about Eijaz Khan using foul language on the show. She questions Salman is Eijaz should be punished for the same. Kavita is of the opinion that Eijaz has been using his shoulder injury as an excuse not to do household chores. Abhinav is still of the opinion that his statement during jail task was justified.

09:15 PM: Salman asks Aly to release Abhinav and Rubina from the jail and asks the couple why they were jailed in the house. The superstar then reviews their statements during the nomination for jail task and ask Abhinav, Rubina and Jasmin why did they think the jail was a place for ‘aatma-chintan’. To this Rubina says the task was misinterpreted by them.

09:11 PM: Salman Khan extends his wishes to the fans and overviews the Diwali task. He also greets the contestants and teases Jasmin about her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi as the actress is often seen talking about the adventure show on the show.

09:03 PM: The contestants are seen giving each other giving the title of Rocket, Fuski Bomb and Chakri and are expressing their opinion about each other. Kavita Kaushik names Eijaz as phuski bomb and titles Jasmin as chakri. On the other hand, Jasmin has titled as Pavitra as fuski bomb while Jaan gives this title to Nikita. Meanwhile, Pavitra tags Eijaz as Rocket and Nikkita gives the title to Aly. These titles lead to a tiff in Pavitra and Eijaz as the latter named Aly as the rocket.

