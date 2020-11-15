Bigg Boss 14: November 15 Written Update: Surbhi Chandna, Harsh celebrate Dilwali with Salman; Inmates clash

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Diwali special is filled with fun, masti, music, lights, drama, arguments, and entertainment. Here's all that happened on November 15 (2020) in the BB 14 house.

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be filled with happiness, lights, laughter, and some arguments, cause it is Diwali. Yes, the BB 14 house is lit up in the festive spirit, and on this auspicious occasion, host will be joined by several guests to celebrate the festival. Surbhi Chandna, Surbhi Jyoti, Monalisa (Antara Biswas), Sudha Chandran, Garvit Pareek, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Mahima Makwana will grace the 'Diwali special' BB 14 episode to spread love and joy all around.

9: 00 PM: The episode begins with Salman greeting viewers on the show, and meets the housemates via the screen. Salman is stunned to see inmates having a 'qawwali session.' He teases Jasmin and Pavitra. The host also pulls Pavitra and Eijaz's leg over their equation, Jasmin and Aly joins Salman. The actor wishes the housemates a 'Happy Diwali.' For qawwali, housemates are divided into two teams, Jaan and Rahul. Salman then teases Rubina, and as she is scared of eliminations and asks fans to save her. The qawwali round begins with Rahul's team. He first takes a dig at Jaan calling him 'nalla.' Jaan takes it in a competitive spirit, and Eijaz recites a shayari targetting Rahul.

