Bigg Boss 14: November 18 Written Update: It’s Rubina and Abhinav vs Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

10:30 PM: The captaincy task continues. Rahul and Abhinav get into a huge argument yet again with Rahul calling him names and Abhinav reciprocating it with mild comments. The second round for the task also ends in withdrawal.

10:40 PM: Jasmin and Aly strategize for the task and later Jasmin is seen taunting Kavita. Later Rubina and Abhinav discuss how Aly is changing the game and is the reason for Jasmin to change her stand. Rubina discusses with Nikki about the game. Jasmin, Aly, and Rahul discuss that Jasmin’s priority towards Abhinav can affect the task. Jasmin says she has a strong understanding of Abhinav and he won’t mind her not supporting them.

11: 05 PM: Next morning. Plotting starts again. Nikki goes and breaks heart out of the blue as she first discusses with Kavita. Rahul and Rubina discuss with their housemates and strategize their moves.

11:15 PM: As soon the captaincy task starts, all hell breaks loose and the contestants are seen rushing to make Red Hearts and Black Hearts. Jasmin is the first one to get riled up and causes a whole lot of mayhem in both Red and Black Heart camps! As the King, Rahul is also seen destroying materials needed to make hearts, to which Rubina objects, as both King and Queen cannot participate actively in the task.

To ensure that Rahul becomes a captain, Aly and Jasmin put their friendship with Rubina and Abhinav at stake. They are hell-bent on making Rahul the captain instead of Rubina, and this doesn’t really bode well for them.

11:30 PM: Later, Eijaz and Nikki get into an argument yet again. Heated arguments follow.

